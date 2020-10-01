An Albuquerque man died when he crashed his motorcycle into a pickup truck south of Madrid on Wednesday.
Kevin Ray Forsberg, 32, was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on N.M. 14 around 11:20 a.m. when he slammed into a Dodge pickup going south, according to New Mexico State Police.
Forsberg sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck, an unnamed 17-year-old Edgewood boy, had made a left turn onto the highway when the motorcycle struck the front passenger side. He was uninjured, police said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Sounds like the pickup truck driver failed to yield.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.