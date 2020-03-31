Most Motor Vehicle Division late fees and penalties incurred by drivers since March 11 will be waived, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered Monday through an executive order.
The waiver applies to motor vehicle registrations, driver's licenses, and other driver and motor vehicle privileges. The order also applies to drivers who are required to have vision or medical reports filed with MVD, according to a news release from the New Mexico Department of Taxation and Revenue.
The waiver was put in place because of the social distancing requirements imposed by Lujan Grisham that closed MVD offices until further notice. The waivers will remain in place throughout the MVD closure period and for a period after offices reopen.
“The governor’s action provides flexibility for customers who are concerned about staying in compliance with New Mexico’s motor vehicle laws,” Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke said in a news release.
Motorists are encouraged to use mvdonline.com to take care of MVD transactions that can be done online. Late fees and penalties imposed before March 11 remain in place.
