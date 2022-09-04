This is a fitting day for a story about a woman pursuing a labor of conscience.

Ashlie Myers is fighting metastatic breast cancer and all five men on the Alamogordo City Commission.

The male commissioners last month voted for a resolution describing Alamogordo as “a sanctuary for the unborn.” Mayor Susan Payne and Commissioner Sharon McDonald dissented, meaning the commission was divided on gender lines.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

