This is a fitting day for a story about a woman pursuing a labor of conscience.
Ashlie Myers is fighting metastatic breast cancer and all five men on the Alamogordo City Commission.
The male commissioners last month voted for a resolution describing Alamogordo as “a sanctuary for the unborn.” Mayor Susan Payne and Commissioner Sharon McDonald dissented, meaning the commission was divided on gender lines.
“I simply did not believe it was a function of city government,” Payne said of the anti-abortion resolution, which has no force of law.
Myers, a 42-year-old mother of three, said she didn’t appreciate the way male politicians discounted opposing views during a special public meeting at the civic center.
“They played on their phones. They talked to each other. They went to the bathroom,” Myers said.
In short, men on the commission made up their minds before their constituents had a chance to speak.
Myers dug into the city code and discovered the public could still have the last word. Alamogordo residents can gather petition signatures to force a special election that would determine whether the commission’s anti-abortion resolution should stand.
“I started the petition. I’ve never been involved in politics until now,” said Myers, who beat breast cancer in her 30s only to have a recurrence that she describes as terminal.
“It’s not as bad as it sounds. Women can live 20 years if it’s treated,” Myers said. “I was a workaholic mom, and I’m able to work on this.”
She and others critical of the city commission’s majority stationed themselves on busy corners to gather signatures. Their lawful activity brought out enemies, including a partisan official who publicly encouraged a deceptive tactic.
“Go sign their petition using the name of your favorite founding father. Creative belligerence is an amazing tactic to defeat your opponent,” wrote Joshua Beasley, chairman of the Republican Party of Otero County, where Alamogordo is the seat of government.
Alamogordo resident Jeff Swanson last week filed a complaint against Beasley with the Secretary of State’s Office. Swanson cited a state statute outlawing forgery on election petitions or knowingly causing false information to be listed. Violating the law is a fourth-degree felony.
I called Beasley seeking his reaction or comment. He declined by text message to a tape-recorded interview, saying he would only answer questions sent in writing.
Beasley wasn’t alone in denouncing Myers’ group. He was joined by John Block, a blogger and the Republican nominee for state representative in Otero County’s District 51.
“A radical group of scammers calling themselves New Voices Otero is trying to trick pro-lifers into signing their bogus petition by claiming it will give the voters a choice to vote on the resolution, but they are not telling them that Alamogordo is already a sanctuary city for the unborn,” Block wrote.
Myers, Swanson and others exercised their right to petition the government. In response, Block accused them of engaging in a fraudulent scheme, even as his Republican chairman urged people to sign the petitions with phony names.
Block labels himself as an “America First Republican,” though his version of a free country doesn’t seem to tolerate dissent. He supported defeated President Donald Trump, who fabricated claims of election fraud.
Karl Melton, who is Block’s partner, is an appointed city commissioner. Melton sponsored the resolution to label Alamogordo as a sanctuary for the unborn. He cried poverty in hopes of shutting down constituents who hope to overturn his resolution.
“There is no money budgeted this year for municipal elections, so if this petition receives enough signatures, the city would be forced to take away funding from important city-funded services,” Melton wrote on his Facebook page.
Melton’s anti-abortion resolution had nothing to do with any city service, but he made it a public issue anyway. His next move was to use self-incrimination in hopes of silencing those who disagreed with him. Melton told residents the city government he helps oversee is so poorly run it doesn’t have a contingency fund.
Myers submitted 641 petition signatures to the city clerk last week. That was 55 more than the number needed to call a special election. The signatures still have to be verified, but Myers says she is confident her side turned in clean petitions.
She checked for any signatures of “Ben Franklin,” “George Washington” or any other legend of the 1700s that Republican chairman Beasley hoped to see. Not a one was found.
Abortion rights are the year’s most explosive political issue. If residents succeed in getting their proposal on the ballot, imperial politicians in Alamogordo might learn a new proverb.
It’s new because I just made it up: There’s no sanctuary for politicians who ooze arrogance.