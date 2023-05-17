A state First Judicial District Court judge on Wednesday rejected a motion to dismiss all charges in a 5-year-old homicide case.

Ben Noverto Martinez, 84, is facing counts of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the fatal June 2018 shooting of 57-year-old Thomas Trujillo, who was dating Martinez's daughter, Felicia Valencia, at the time of his death. 

The three of them, along with a few others, had been drinking together at Martinez's house the night Trujillo was killed.  

