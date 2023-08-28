The mother of a Santa Fe teen charged with murder in a fatal shooting at Ragle Park faces new counts accusing her of helping her son dump the victim's cellphone and tampering with the firearm used in the crime.

A criminal complaint against 45-year-old Rachel Martinez, filed Friday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, includes new details about the Santa Fe police investigation into the death of Samuel Cordero, 60, whose body was found in the park in the early morning hours of Aug. 10, 2022.

Martinez is charged with two counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of conspiracy to tamper with evidence. 

