The mother of a Santa Fe teen charged with murder in a fatal shooting at Ragle Park faces new counts accusing her of helping her son dump the victim's cellphone and tampering with the firearm used in the crime.
A criminal complaint against 45-year-old Rachel Martinez, filed Friday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, includes new details about the Santa Fe police investigation into the death of Samuel Cordero, 60, whose body was found in the park in the early morning hours of Aug. 10, 2022.
Martinez is charged with two counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.
Judah Trujillo, who was 16 at time of Cordero's slaying, was arrested in late September after police said GPS cellphone data placed him in the park that morning.
Prosecutors said in a November court hearing they believed the teen and Cordero had first met through the LGBTQ casual dating app Grindr and then arranged to meet in person at the park. Their theory, prosecutors said, was that Trujillo had lured Cordero to the park with a plan to rob him but shot the older man instead when he arrived with no money.
The new affidavit says surveillance video shows someone walking west toward the park from a home on Camino Capitan, about a block away. After the sound of a gunshot, the document says, the "figure in a hooded shirt" runs back east to the driveway of a home where Trujillo's mother lives with her boyfriend and her young daughter.
Trujillo had moved out months earlier, Martinez's boyfriend told police during a SWAT team operation to execute a search warrant at the home Sept. 28, 2022.
The boyfriend, identified as Stephen Carrillo in the affidavit, provided investigators with home surveillance video that showed Martinez outside early Aug. 10, 2022, speaking with her son, according to the document. Shortly after, it says, the mother and son are seen leaving together with a girl; Trujillo appears to be holding a cellphone and plastic bag.
Cordero's phone was found in a clear plastic bag on the side of Rodeo Road near the intersection with Richards Avenue, the affidavit states. It adds cellphone data shows the phone was near the Camino Capitan home just after the shooting and then was moved to the Rodeo Road location.
Cordero's mother, who had reported her son missing, told police her daughter had called his cellphone after he didn't show up from work at a local nursing home. Another man answered the call. A Santa Fe police detective met with the man and obtained the phone, as well as a plastic bag the man had discarded, the affidavit says.
During a search of the home on Camino Capitan, investigators found a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun that belonged to Carrillo, the affidavit says. Although the gun was locked, Carrillo told investigators the key went missing for a few weeks in August 2022 from its hiding spot and then appeared on the floor of a closet. He called the incident "creepy," the affidavit says.
Police also reviewed data from nearby cell towers that showed calls were made between Trujillo and his mother just after they believe the shooting occurred, the affidavit says.
Martinez is scheduled to be arraigned in September.
Neither the criminal complaint nor Santa Fe County jail records indicate she was arrested on the charges.
The charging document also doesn't provide a possible motive for Cordero's slaying.
A search of the victim's vehicle, parked near Ragle Park, uncovered his wallet with several hundred dollars in cash inside, the affidavit says.
The vehicle was locked and didn't show any signs of tampering.