A local mother and daughter charged with crimes tied to their alleged roles in the Indigenous Peoples' Day destruction of the Plaza obelisk were released without bond Tuesday by a Santa Fe County magistrate.
A woman wearing a face mask with a red handprint, who had logged into the virtual arraignment for Melissa Rose, 44, and her daughter Lauren Straily, 28, burned what appeared to be sage during the proceeding.
Rose and Straily are each charged with a count of criminal damage to property, unlawful assembly, trespassing, resisting arrest and unauthorized graffiti. Criminal damage is a felony that carries a potential penalty of 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine. Criminal trespass and resisting arrest are misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine, while the other two charges are petty misdemeanors. Each carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.
The women are two of six people who have been criminally charged in connection with the Oct. 12 destruction of the 152-year-old stone obelisk, which contained inscriptions dedicating it to Civil War Union soldiers and "heroes who died in battles with savage Indians."
After an initial clash with protesters who had gathered for an Indigenous Peoples' Day rally, Santa Fe police elected to vacate the Plaza, clearing the way for dozens of people to tug down the monument with ropes and chains. Police have since used video images to identify and charge Rose, Straily and four others with a variety of misdemeanor and felony crimes.
Rose's lawyer, Jeffery Haas, sent an email to media Tuesday referencing Mayor Alan Webber's public statement in June calling for the removal of the controversial monument and a failed attempt by the city and a state-contracted crew to remove the obelisk overnight before a planned protest that month.
"In the spring of 2020 the people and government of Santa Fe agreed that the Plaza obelisk should be removed because the monument's dedication ... was an offensive dehumanization of Native Americans," the statement said.
After the city's inaction led to protesters toppling the obelisk, Haas said in the statement, the city responded to criticism by "needlessly expending City resources to publicize a criminal investigation and file these inflated felony criminal charges."
He said, "the City is now using these defendants — including two Indigenous women — as scapegoats to obscure their failed promise to remove the Obelisk, and the police are attempting to chill political activism in Santa Fe by publicly releasing ominous press statements along with the personal photos and information of the defendants who now face threats in their community."
Haas urged the city to dismiss the charges against the defendants and cease the criminal investigation and what he called "harassment and repression of Santa Fe activists."
Good idea, Haas, next time we are "needlessly expending City resources to publicize a criminal investigation and file these inflated felony criminal charges..." maybe we should just form vigilante squads and take care of business for ourselves.
God, sometimes I hate defense attorney BS.
