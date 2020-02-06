Tanya Dixon, the mother of an infant who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Wednesday evening, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping and custodial interference in connection to her son's disappearance in Española.
Less than 30 minutes after the Amber Alert was issued at 6:15 p.m., Española Police Department spokesman Jeremy Apodaca confirmed that Joziyah Martinezwas safe at the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families office in Española.
According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in District Court, Dixon's mother, Shirley Gurule, who is Martinez's custodial guardian, told an Española police officer that she had not seen the boy since Saturday.
Dixon took her son to the CYFD office Wednesday night and told an officer that she took him with her after she and her mother had a verbal argument.
