A convicted serial child molester will remain in prison, albeit with three of his 10 convictions vacated.

Former teacher Gary Gregor was convicted in 2019, 2020 and 2022 of sexually abusing former students at schools in Santa Fe and Española and sentenced to a cumulative 198 years in prison in the three trials. He appealed his convictions, arguing three of them should be vacated on double jeopardy grounds and that there was insufficient evidence for the remaining seven.

In an opinion issued Wednesday, the New Mexico Court of Appeals agreed with his double jeopardy argument, holding either three of his kidnapping convictions or two convictions for criminal sexual penetration of a minor under 13 and one conviction for criminal sexual contact of a minor under 13 should be vacated.

