A convicted serial child molester will remain in prison, albeit with three of his 10 convictions vacated.
Former teacher Gary Gregor was convicted in 2019, 2020 and 2022 of sexually abusing former students at schools in Santa Fe and Española and sentenced to a cumulative 198 years in prison in the three trials. He appealed his convictions, arguing three of them should be vacated on double jeopardy grounds and that there was insufficient evidence for the remaining seven.
In an opinion issued Wednesday, the New Mexico Court of Appeals agreed with his double jeopardy argument, holding either three of his kidnapping convictions or two convictions for criminal sexual penetration of a minor under 13 and one conviction for criminal sexual contact of a minor under 13 should be vacated.
The appeals court directed the District Court to vacate three of Gregor's convictions — either the three kidnapping convictions or the three sex crimes convictions. All of the convictions in question are first-degree felonies.
"Based on our conclusions that each pair of convictions is based on unitary conduct and that the sexual offense in each pair is subsumed by its corresponding kidnapping conviction, we hold that the double jeopardy principles set forth in [State v. Serrato, a similar case decided in 2020] and other precedents require that one of the convictions in each pair be vacated," the judges wrote, in an opinion penned by Judge Zachary Ives and with judges Shammara Henderson and Gerald Baca concurring.
However, the court rejected Gregor's argument there wasn't enough evidence to sustain his convictions.
"Importantly, Defendant does not contend that the victims’ testimony is inadequate, if accepted as true by the jury, to support the challenged elements," the judges wrote. "Having carefully reviewed the record, we conclude that the victims’ testimony sufficed to allow a rational jury to find that the State proved the challenged elements beyond a reasonable doubt. Defendant argues only that his wife’s testimony is inconsistent with the verdicts."
Gregor is incarcerated in the Otero County Prison Facility.