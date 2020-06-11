The Santa Fe National Forest will open most campgrounds and day-use sites Monday following the state's recent orders that loosened COVID-19 restrictions.
The agency also will resume trash collection and reopen toilet facilities in the forests.
Developed recreation areas and campsites were closed in March to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Six campgrounds – Clear Creek, Paliza, Jemez Falls, San Antonio, Holy Ghost and Jacks Creek Group Campgrounds – will remain closed until at least June 30 to abide by state and federal guidelines limiting the size of groups.
Restrooms will reopen but maintenance may still be limited, so you use the facilities at your own risk, forest officials said.
Water will not be available at many campgrounds until forest employees test the water for contaminants. Campers are advised to bring an adequate supply of their own water.
The Santa Fe National Forest is also under Stage 2 fire restrictions, which include a ban on campfires and charcoal grills. Propane stoves and lanterns equipped with on-and-off switches are permissible.
Most campgrounds are first-come, first-serve. Visitors may book a space at reservation-only campgrounds through www.recreation.gov.
