Brad Hirshey and his children Andrew,6, and Elena, 5, navigate the boulders along the Sun Mountain trail Thursday afternoon in preparation for a weekend hike in the Santa Fe National Forest. Officials announced Thursday that much of the Santa Fe National Forest will reopen Friday due to early monsoon rains dampening the landscape and reducing wildfire risks.
Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to access trails and camping areas that had been closed because of fire dangers, thanks to some brisk, early monsoon rains.
Much of the Santa Fe, Carson and Cibola national forests will reopen Friday when restrictions are lifted.
The lands within the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District will remain closed, due to ongoing concerns about the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, which is still burning.
The closed area includes the Pecos Wilderness on the eastern side of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
The National Park Service is mostly opening the Valles Caldera National Preserve, including much of the backcountry.
The lands affected by the Cerro Pelado Fire will stay closed due to public health and safety risks posed by burned, hazardous trees and the high potential for post-fire flooding. This includes Rabbit Mountain, Scooter Peak and the Coyote Call and Rabbit Ridge trails.
It also includes the Santa Fe forest land in the Jemez Ranger District near the preserve.
Restrictions will be lifted from Bandelier National Monument on Friday. Officials approved reopening the entire park — including the Alcove House — and the adjacent wilderness area and backcountry.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.