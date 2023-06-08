TAOS — Residents and businesses throughout Taos County saw two days of internet and cellphone service disruptions this week after a contractor installing electrical wiring for street lights severed three fiber optic cables operated by Lumen Technologies.

By late Wednesday afternoon, most cell and internet services affected by the outage had been restored. Though, some cellphone providers were still rebooting equipment Thursday. 

The outage, which occurred Monday, reached as far as Santa Fe, where city of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County websites were shut down for day.

