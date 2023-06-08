TAOS — Residents and businesses throughout Taos County saw two days of internet and cellphone service disruptions this week after a contractor installing electrical wiring for street lights severed three fiber optic cables operated by Lumen Technologies.
By late Wednesday afternoon, most cell and internet services affected by the outage had been restored. Though, some cellphone providers were still rebooting equipment Thursday.
The outage, which occurred Monday, reached as far as Santa Fe, where city of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County websites were shut down for day.
The contractor was using a boring machine when workers tore up and sliced through the three lines in front of the Big 5 store on Paseo del Pueblo Sur.
The outage affected Verizon Wireless and CenturyLink customers, as well as service for local radio stations.
Taos Net, which also was affected, restored a connection around 5 p.m. Tuesday with help from the Kit Carson Electric Cooperative, but its connection remained slow. The local internet provider urged users Tuesday night not to stream video until a faster connection was established.
Xfinity services were also down as a result of the infrastructure loss.
Oban Lambie, a systems administrator for Taos Net, wrote in an email Tuesday evening, "The inside word is that the line spotters may have mis-marked where the fiber conduit was located, so it sounds like this may not have been the road crew's fault."
Lambie also noted the outage strengthened his company's resolve to build redundancies into its infrastructure.
"We were led to believe by Lumen that the local fiber that we lease from them was fully redundant, when in fact [Monday's] outage revealed that it is clearly not," Lambie wrote.
Kit Carson Internet offered Taos Net 5 gigabytes of bandwidth to provide bare bones internet service to its customers during the worst of the outage.
"That's something we want to do, and we've been trying to do this for a while," Kit Carson Electric Cooperative CEO Luis Reyes told The Taos News, adding he would include CenturyLink in the redundancy discussions.
"If two local companies work together and back each other up, I think that's the best of all worlds," he said. "We're competitors, yes, but we're all, in our view, Northern New Mexicans who need services."
Many Taoseños found themselves resurrecting the art of conversation in the absence of texting and social media, playing records, tapes and CDs instead of streaming music and, unable to stream movies, renting DVDs to watch.
"It was pretty quiet last night" without cellphone service, observed District 3 Taos County Commissioner Darlene Vigil, who addressed the outage during the commission's regular meeting Tuesday morning. "Usually my family's blowing me up."
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.