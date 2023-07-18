A morning crash near Santa Fe was so severe there was almost no evidence it had involved an airplane; all that could be seen was the shell of a burned-out house and a large swath of black ash.

And yet, it could have been much worse.

The pilot of a twin-engine Cessna reported a left engine failure just before his plane crashed into a home south of Santa Fe on Tuesday, killing the aircraft’s lone occupant and engulfing the unoccupied residence in flames.

071823 jw plane crash2.jpg

Area firefighters at the scene of the plane crash Tuesday. A nearby resident described the plane "backfiring like it was dying out" shortly before she heard it crash, and officials say the pilot described having engine troubles shortly after takeoff. "I looked up at it, but I didn't think it was gonna crash because we never think things like that," said the resident, Elaine Roybbal. "I turned away and in a matter of 30 seconds it hit and it exploded."
071823 jw plane crash3.jpg

The remains of the house south of Santa Fe that caught on fire and was destroyed after a plane crashed nearby. Aerial footage of the scene from Albuquerque TV station KOB showed about half of the dwelling in ashes, but no readily apparent shell of an aircraft following the fire. Investigators will begin looking into the crash’s cause shortly.

Recommended for you