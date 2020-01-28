A Santa Fe jury on Tuesday convicted a Moriarty man who prosecutors say backed into a group of cyclists during a 2018 road rage incident.
Jacob D. Brown, 41, was found guilty of great bodily injury, leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily harm and reckless driving.
Brown faces a just over four and a half years in prison if the judge imposes the maximum penalties against him at his sentencing hearing scheduled to be held in February.
Brown was heading south on N.M. 41 near Galisteo in March 2018 when he exchanged words with members of the Seniors on Bikes cyclist group.
After passing them, Brown stopped and reversed into the cyclists, knocking several of them down, a sheriff's deputy wrote in his report.
One of the cyclists, Douglas Harrel, then 63, suffered serious injuries in the altercation including 12 broken ribs, two collapsed lungs, a broken pelvis, a broken cheek bone and dislocated shoulder.
Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies took Brown into custody following his conviction.
Brown's attorney asked state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington if Brown could arrange to turn himself in at a later date so he could put his affairs in order — mentioning that Brown takes care of his grandmother.
Ellington denied the request.
