A fuel depot that will store up to 15.5 million gallons of petrochemical products at a Moriarty site has at least one resident concerned about the 6.5 million gallons of groundwater that will be used to hydro-test the five enormous storage tanks in an area where the main aquifer is stressed from drought.

Houston-based Enterprise Products is building the storage facility on 60 acres off N.M. 41 near Moriarty, mostly to supply independent dealers in the multi-county area, including service stations and truck stops.

If Enterprise is to achieve its goal of having the facility operating by the end of the year, it must hydro-test the hulking tanks to ensure they are sound, with no leaks, so they can be certified to store fuels.

