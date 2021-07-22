Four New Mexico residents made $250,000 apiece just by getting coronavirus shots and signing up for the state's vaccination lottery.
The four winners who were named Thursday from the July 16 random drawing are Wendy Greenway of Santa Fe, Novie Benavidez of Albuquerque, Ofelia Pardo of Roswell and Wendy Curtin of Las Cruces.
Like some other states, New Mexico started a sweepstakes in June to encourage residents to get coronavirus vaccinations. The Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes will give away a total of $10 million from federal stimulus money. Eight New Mexico residents previously won $250,000 each and 12 more, including those named Thursday, will have won that prize by the end of the month.
A grand prize drawing of $5 million will take place in early August.
New Mexico residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination may join the sweepstakes at vax2themaxNM.org. But to be eligible for the $5 million grand prize, New Mexico residents must have completed their vaccination series. They can schedule their shots at vaccineNM.org.
