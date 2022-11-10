More than 20,500 New Mexicans took advantage of same-day voter registration during the 2022 midterm election.
“My immediate response to that is that is fantastic,” Mario Jimenez III, executive director of Common Cause New Mexico, a nonpartisan organization that advocates for good government, said Thursday.
“The greatest thing about it is these are New Mexicans who would not have participated in the election otherwise,” he said. “The use of same-day registration … really has put New Mexico itself out in front as a pro-voter state.”
The exact number of same-day registrations was 20,507. Nearly half of those registered to vote on Election Day, with the rest registering during early voting. Data provided by the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office show 8,750 registered Democratic, 7,404 Republican, 3,965 decline to state, 303 Libertarian and 85 as other.
New Mexico is among 22 states, along with Washington, D.C., that have implemented same-day registration, which allows eligible residents to register to vote and cast a ballot at the same time.
Twenty of those states and Washington, D.C., offer Election Day registration, which means voters can both register and vote on Election Day. Montana and North Carolina are the two states that make same-day registration possible for a portion of the early voting period, but not on Election Day, according to the website of the National Conference of State Legislatures.
New Mexico joined the list of states that allow same-day voter registration in 2021 under a bill signed by newly reelected Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Before then, voter registration ended 28 days before an election.
“This is a victory for democracy,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement at the time. “We should always actively seek out measures that will facilitate inclusion in our great American experiment.”
New Mexico’s most populous county, Bernalillo, accounted for about 43.5 percent of the same-day voter registration totals, followed by Doña Ana County at just over 10 percent and Sandoval County at 9.5 percent.
Santa Fe County had the fourth highest number of same-day voter registration numbers. Of the 1,554 county residents who used same-day voter registration, the vast majority, 60 percent, registered as Democrats. Twenty percent who registered declined to state and nearly 18 percent registered as Republicans.
New Mexico rolled out same-day voter registration in phases, starting with a special election in Bernalillo County last year to replace Deb Haaland in the 1st Congressional District after Haaland vacated the seat to become secretary of the Interior Department under President Joe Biden.
“During that special election … we were able to identify improvements that needed to be made and what really worked,” said Jimenez, who previously served as chief deputy clerk of the Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office. “After reviewing and having that initial pilot project there in the Albuquerque area, [the state’s Voting System Certification Committee] signed off on this being a system that had all the necessary protections in place to ensure that there was not double voting, and it proved to be a big success on Tuesday.”
About 10,000 New Mexicans registered to vote during the primary election cycle earlier this year, Jimenez said.
When lawmakers considered the same-day voter registration bill, some raised concerns it would invite voter fraud.
Jimenez said such concerns are valid.
“For individuals to question and to scrutinize is well noted and, in many cases, needed,” he said. “But this is why we have the Voting System Certification Committee in place to make sure that those concerns are addressed, to make sure that those concerns are alleviated, and more than anything, make sure that our laws can in fact be followed and individuals do have not have opportunity to double vote.”