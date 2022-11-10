More than 20,500 New Mexicans took advantage of same-day voter registration during the 2022 midterm election.

“My immediate response to that is that is fantastic,” Mario Jimenez III, executive director of Common Cause New Mexico, a nonpartisan organization that advocates for good government, said Thursday.

“The greatest thing about it is these are New Mexicans who would not have participated in the election otherwise,” he said. “The use of same-day registration … really has put New Mexico itself out in front as a pro-voter state.”

