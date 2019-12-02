Following last week’s vigorous winter storm systems, which brought much-needed rain and snow to the central and northern regions of New Mexico, two more storms are headed toward the state.
They are expected to move through quickly, providing smaller amounts of snowfall and creating less of an effect on travel, according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
“It’s not going to be as snowy this coming week, but we do have a couple of fast-moving systems … that could bring some unsettled weather to New Mexico and lead to local hazardous driving conditions,” meteorologist Daniel Porter said Monday.
First, a low-pressure system developing in the Pacific will head west through California and southern Nevada before hitting New Mexico sometime Wednesday, likely bringing “rain and snow at elevations of 8,000 feet or more,” meteorologist Todd Shoemake said.
Santa Fe could get 1 to 2 inches of snow during that storm, which will head out of the area toward the east by late Thursday.
Cities north of Santa Fe, such as Las Vegas, N.M., Taos and Red River, are unlikely to receive more than 2 inches.
Friday will offer a respite — with dry conditions, light winds and temperatures in the high 40s — before the second storm system moves in Saturday, with the potential for precipitation in the northern part of the state, especially close to the Colorado border.
Santa Fe could again get hit with 1 to 2 inches of snow.
“This is not a great widespread snow event for the weekend, but we could see some high-elevation snow impacts,” Shoemake said.
The following week, National Weather Service meteorologists said, there’s a “better than normal” chance of higher-than-average temperatures for this time of year.
Porter and Shoemake said it’s still too early to forecast late December weather, including whether certain parts of the state, including Santa Fe, will experience a white Christmas.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.