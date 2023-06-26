In the latest sign of an organization in turmoil, four members of the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society board of directors have resigned in recent weeks.

The board, which lost its chairperson and vice chairperson in the spate of resignations, now has only three members, down from the previous nine. Another board member stepped down in May, citing “wide-ranging” policy changes that were implemented without her support.

Sheila Vaughn wrote in an opinion piece published in The New Mexican last month she had left after 18 months of service and was the second board member to step down in three months.

Jack Hagerman, CEO of the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society

