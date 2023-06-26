In the latest sign of an organization in turmoil, four members of the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society board of directors have resigned in recent weeks.
The board, which lost its chairperson and vice chairperson in the spate of resignations, now has only three members, down from the previous nine. Another board member stepped down in May, citing “wide-ranging” policy changes that were implemented without her support.
Sheila Vaughn wrote in an opinion piece published in The New Mexican last month she had left after 18 months of service and was the second board member to step down in three months.
Others who have stepped down and those still serving on the board largely declined to comment on the resignations or any troubles at the shelter.
Jack Hagerman, the shelter’s executive director, called the resignations the result of the “interpersonal conflicts within the board.”
“I can’t really speak to the reasons why because it’s all board business, so the interpersonal goings-on there, I’m not privy to,” Hagerman said.
He tried to put a positive spin on the resignations, saying they will give the animal shelter an opportunity to “build the board in a direction that honors the mission of the organization,” which is to support animals, save lives and spread compassion.
“It’s jarring in the moment, of course,” he said, “but I think the opportunities that it presents for us going forward are exciting because the shelter’s doing some really wonderful, humane work, and we want to make sure that the board of directors that’s guiding our mission is in support of that direction.”
The direction the animal shelter is headed under Hagerman — who took the helm in November 2021 and is paid $175,000 annually — has led to at least some of the resignations and sparked sharp criticism from former board members and supporters, including actor and animal advocate Ali MacGraw, who lives in Tesuque.
“There is a huge population of animal advocates and donors who deserve a detailed explanation, and hopefully, a serious change,” MacGraw wrote in a letter to the editor published in The New Mexican last month.
The commentaries by Vaughn and MacGraw came after a report on a petition drive aimed at urging the shelter to restore a trap, neuter and release program for cats that had mostly gone dormant, leading to what advocates called a “population explosion” of free-roaming cats. The program’s end had come amid other changes critics called barriers to admitting stray or unwanted cats to the shelter.
Hagerman said in May the so-called TNR program for cats had been halted due to a lack of veterinarians to perform the spay and neuter surgeries. He also said the shelter was following national best practices in urging people to return seemingly abandoned or lost cats to the neighborhoods where they were found because cats are more likely to find their way home on their own.
Bill Feinberg, who resigned in recent weeks after spending three years on the shelter board, said his reasons for stepping down are “basically the same” as those outlined in Vaughn’s op-ed.
“Things are in flux there right now, and I just don’t think it would be beneficial to say any more negative things about it because it just doesn’t do any good,” Feinberg said.
“Without speaking for the people directionally, the people that have resigned more or less feel the same way,” he added.
Vaughn wrote “the shelter philosophy underwent a fundamental change,” resulting in “a substantial revamping of their intake policies,” among other policy shifts.
“I could not support many elements of the new approach,” Vaughn wrote.
Vaughn, who did not return a message seeking comment Monday, wrote much of the recent attention on the animal shelter has been on its free-roaming cat policy, which stems from research showing lost cats are up to 50 times more likely to be reunited with their owners if they stay in the neighborhood where they were found.
“But the changes are more wide-ranging,” Vaughn wrote. “A new model of animal care, called Capacity for Care, was implemented without the knowledge or support of any of the shelter stakeholders.”
Vaughn wrote Hagerman saw the model implemented by his previous employer in California and “assumed” it would work in Santa Fe without assessing the need or desire.
“The changes have been internally divisive because there has been a lack of transparency, an inflexible attitude toward differing opinions and chaos resulting from too many decisions made and then reversed because they were problematic,” she wrote.
Hagerman wrote a letter to donors and supporters earlier this month to “dispel some myths that have been circulating in our community” and assure them the shelter’s mission had not changed.
“What has changed over the past year is how we go about achieving our mission by incorporating research-based, widely-accepted best practices, and new programs,” he wrote. “We recognize that we may not have adequately communicated this shift in approach with you, which has created a vacuum for rumors and myths to spread.”
In Monday’s interview, Hagerman said “there seems to be a big rumor mill” about changes at the animal shelter.
For example, MacGraw’s letter stated the Roddey Burdine Rehabilitation Center, which provides specialized housing for traumatized animals, had ceased operation, but Hagerman said the facility is still open.
“We really haven’t made significant changes to our policies,” he said. “The only thing we’ve really done is created a safety net program to help people with alternatives to admission, so now when people are struggling to keep their pet, we have resources to be able to help them.”
Hagerman called the shelter’s previous free-roaming cat policy outdated.
“We’re approaching free-roaming cats a little bit differently for this community, but it is not different for the country,” he said. “The way we’re approaching free-roaming cats is considered best practice across the nation now and has been since 2010.”
Still, the changes have been divisive.
Feinberg, who is among the four board members who recently resigned, said he’s optimistic the organization will get back on track.
“We all have the same interests at heart,” he said.
The three other board members who resigned in recent weeks — Chair Kurt Hausafus, Vice Chair Holly Koehler and Diana Brown — either did not return messages seeking comment or efforts to reach them were unsuccessful.
Gretchen Walther, a current member of the board, did not return messages seeking comment.
Board Treasurer Mike Melody declined to comment.
“I have no comment, so we really have nothing to discuss. Have a good day,” he said before hanging up.
Bruce Johnson, who also remains on the board, called the resignations “internal matters.”
“I really don’t feel that it’s appropriate for me to comment on the challenges that the board has been facing,” he said.
Johnson said the board’s bylaws permit it to function with a reduced number of members.
“There’s certainly an effort to recruit,” he said. “We are actively working to restore the board to its former size, which was roughly nine individuals or more.”
Hagerman, the executive director, said he’s focused on the operations of the animal shelter, which he said are going “quite well.”
“I think what’s going on with the board is going to resolve itself pretty quickly,” he said. “I’m just focused on making sure that we’re providing the best care possible for our animals, and I think we are.”