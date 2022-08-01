Heavy rains don’t just bring the threat of dangerous flooding, which can devastate portions of the state already hard-hit by recent fires.

They also bring rattlesnakes looking for a bite to eat.

That’s because rattlesnakes’ prey — usually rodents and rabbits, which multiply quickly — also come out after a good rain, snake experts say.

