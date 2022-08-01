Heavy rains don’t just bring the threat of dangerous flooding, which can devastate portions of the state already hard-hit by recent fires.

They also bring rattlesnakes looking for a bite to eat.

That’s because rattlesnakes’ prey — usually rodents and rabbits, which multiply quickly — also come out after a good rain, snake experts say.

20220801 rattlesnakes and Tom Wyant 05.jpg

Snake catcher Tom Wyant removes a pair of rattlesnakes by a house near White Rock Canyon on Monday as bystanders watch.
080122_JG_Sssnakes2.jpg

Napoleon, a prairie rattlesnake, hisses as he sense movement near his aquarium Monday at the New Mexico Wildlife Center. Napoleon has been at the Wildlife Center for about 20 years after he was removed from a mesh netting fence that significantly damaged his skin.

