What a shocker: Paid political advisers say Santa Fe taxpayers aren’t supplying enough money to deliver competent publicly financed campaigns.

Just a hunch, but their assessment might be self-serving. If additional campaign cash came from city taxpayers, more clients and money would flow to pollsters and political handlers.

Recent history shows money is a significant factor but hardly the only reason candidates win or lose city elections.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at

msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

