What a shocker: Paid political advisers say Santa Fe taxpayers aren’t supplying enough money to deliver competent publicly financed campaigns.
Just a hunch, but their assessment might be self-serving. If additional campaign cash came from city taxpayers, more clients and money would flow to pollsters and political handlers.
Recent history shows money is a significant factor but hardly the only reason candidates win or lose city elections.
More important, private campaigns for city government’s top job have gotten so expensive taxpayers cannot level the playing field. Nor should they try to do so.
Consider that Mayor Alan Webber raised and spent $507,000 in his 2021 reelection campaign. City records show most of his contributions came from New Mexico, but Webber also had donors from California, Oregon, Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., and places in between.
Like it or loathe it, that is the American way. Free speech in political campaigns has no geographic boundaries.
Webber’s main challenger, JoAnne Vigil Coppler, raised $156,000, or less than one-third as much as the mayor. Vigil Coppler campaigned timidly, a style that hurt her just as much as the monetary disadvantage.
Under the existing city campaign ordinance, Vigil Coppler would have been restricted to $90,000 had she opted for a publicly financed campaign.
One day, a candidate probably will raise $1 million for a Santa Fe mayoral campaign. To equalize the competitive environment, publicly financed candidates would have to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Rewriting the ordinance to increase public payments to mayoral candidates would raid the general fund. That could only hurt a city with unkempt parks, lumpy roads and an executive tier that cannot complete mandatory audits on time.
It’s impractical to expand public financing for mayoral candidates. But what about elections for lower-cost city council races?
Publicly financed council candidates now receive at least $15,000 for an election. Political insiders and some candidates argue the amount is too low to run an effective campaign, even though elastic already is built into the system.
If privately financed council candidates reach certain levels, the total amount for those accepting public money can rise to $22,500, including matching funds.
No ordinance can establish equal footing in financing of city council elections.
Signe Lindell, an east side councilor, in 2021 spent $82,000 in her successful reelection campaign. Her total more than doubled that of her three opponents combined.
One of Lindell’s challengers, Brian Gutierrez, qualified for $22,500 in public financing. An inexperienced campaigner, Gutierrez ended up returning $7,500 to the city.
“Election day comes up faster than one imagines. I was running my own campaign with immediate family members, and I learned you need to be planning 30 days ahead,” Gutierrez told me.
He is running again this fall. As a candidate for an open council seat, Gutierrez decided to stick with public financing. He regards the system as more in keeping with Santa Fe’s values regarding costly campaigns.
Not every candidate who seeks public financing collects enough small private contributions to qualify for the $15,000. In turn, not every privately financed candidate with a sizable bank account is electable.
Then-Councilor Roman “Tiger” Abeyta collected and spent $42,600 in hopes of retaining his south-side seat in 2021. Publicly financed candidate Lee A. Garcia, had $20,000 less but still bested Abeyta at the polls.
A four-way race in 2016 for an open east-side seat was even more remarkable. Using a few thousand dollars in public money, Renee Villarreal won the election with five times as many votes as a privately financed candidate.
Public financing, though often portrayed as the purest way to campaign, also can be controversial.
Michael Segura brought an unusual record to his publicly financed campaign for a council seat in 2014. He had three convictions for drunken driving, almost $1.5 million in liens for unpaid taxes and a personal bankruptcy.
Yet Segura received $15,000 in public money to run for office, rankling many taxpayers. Lindell, operating with far more cash raised privately, crushed Segura at the ballot box.
In theory, the populace can block candidates from receiving public financing if it regards them as unfit or unworthy. But a candidate’s history often does not become public knowledge immediately. In Segura’s case, his legal and financial troubles were uncovered by The New Mexican when it dug into his background.
Two years ago, city council candidate Rebecca Romero managed to withhold information about her felony record until the final three weeks of the campaign. Romero had tried but failed to qualify for public financing. She ended up losing her council race by a wide margin.
There is no logic in tapping the public till to pay more for city campaigns.
On occasion, a well-qualified but financially disadvantaged politician will lose. Just as often, a moneyed candidate fails for lack of charisma, brainpower or a decent reputation.
There seems to be only one constant: Candidates without a work ethic lose every time.