Three more coronavirus cases of the omicron variety have been officially confirmed in New Mexico since the first was detected Dec. 12, according to the state Department of Health.
Omicron, which has become the dominant variant in some parts of the United States, is still exponentially outnumbered here by the delta variant. But some doctors expect omicron eventually to surpass delta here, as it has in many other regions.
The four omicron cases were detected by laboratory testing, which is time consuming and labor intensive. It’s likely there are many more such cases that haven’t been confirmed by genomic sequencing, some doctors say.
“Genetic sequencing requires coordinated effort and time, therefore there is a lag time from specimen collection to reporting of approximately 3-4 weeks,” the state Health Department wrote this week in its epidemiology report.
The news comes as the state has seen a decline in hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 — to 471 Wednesday, according to the Health Department, from more than 700 earlier this month — which is a welcome sign for strained medical facilities.
Daily case counts also had been dropping significantly, with New York Times data showing a seven-day average for the state of 847 Tuesday, down from nearly 1,600 three weeks earlier. But new cases spiked to 1,371 Wednesday, and the state reported 33 additional deaths from COVID-19, including two men from Santa Fe County.
Local health officials said Wednesday they expect New Mexico to soon see the effects of the highly contagious — but perhaps more mild — omicron strain.
In a webcast Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber held with Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical administrators and physicians, a hospitalist for Christus said health experts know the variant has arrived in some numbers.
“It is here in New Mexico, but is it responsible for our most recent spike?” said Dr. Theresa Ronan. “I don’t think so. I think the delta variant is what we are predominantly seeing at our hospital.”
Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani , a public health professor at New Mexico State University, wrote in an email Wednesday omicron has considerable potential to become the dominant variant in this state based on trends in other regions.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week lowered its estimates of the prevalence of omicron. National Public Radio and other media outlets reported while the CDC estimated a week ago that 73 percent of new coronavirus cases were omicron, that number was revised to 23 percent.
Omicron remained the dominant variant overall as of the week ending Christmas Day, but delta still played a big role in a current surge of cases, NPR said. Studies of omicron indicate it’s easier to catch than delta but not as severe in many cases.
Khubchandani said even though omicron is milder, it still has the potential to kill patients.
“Assuming I will have a milder case and dropping my guard is a gamble,” he said, adding omicron appears to be “relatively less problematic” than the delta variant.
Lillian Montoya, president and CEO of Christus St. Vincent, said in the city webcast omicron “is going to spread rapidly, I anticipate, in the next week to month.”
Montoya and others stressed the best protection against severe illness from the variants of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.
Reporter Sean P. Thomas contributed to this story.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This is all so fake. Keeping people scared I see 🙄
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.