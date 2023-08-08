Restorative justice training

Assistant Principal Dannell Yazzie, left, and Principal Pandora Mike listen to a facilitator Feb. 17during a restorative justice training at Tsé Bit A’í Middle School in Shiprock.

 Adria Malcolm/ProPublica

On a brisk February morning with snow on the ground, children arrived at Tsé Bit A’í Middle School in the town of Shiprock, on the Navajo Nation. Word in the hallway was something was afoot: Substitute teachers were waiting in each classroom.

The children’s 35 regular teachers were spotted, sitting in a large circle in the library. Students paused at the doorway to watch.

The teachers, along with school counselors, were training in a new disciplinary approach, often referred to as “restorative justice,” which seeks to rebuild relationships, not simply punish students. It’s a model the state Public Education Department has begun testing with a pilot project in a few other school districts.

Restorative justice training

Teachers and administrators sit in a circle, a foundational component of the restorative justice training, at Tsé Bit A’í Middle School in Shiprock.

Recommended for you