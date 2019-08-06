More gun laws won’t make streets or stores safer

Little Amish girls don’t have enemies. It was inconceivable to me that a gunman would invade their one-room schoolhouse and open fire on innocent children, some as young as 6.
Yet my editor was on the phone, talking so fast I wasn’t sure I’d heard him correctly. He said I needed to drive to the other end of Pennsylvania to cover a mass murder in that most unlikely of places — bucolic Amish country.
The killer turned out to be a 32-year-old man. Married with three children, he made his living driving a milk truck. Some of his customers were Amish families. He’d had no trouble with them.
No one knows why the milkman murdered five girls and wounded five others. He killed himself as state police stormed the schoolhouse.
I had covered other mass murders. And just six months after the killings in Amish country, I spent three days at Virginia Tech, writing about the victims of an English major who had smoldered with rage. He killed 32 people on campus before committing suicide.
Memories of what happened in Amish country have stuck with me more than other cases with higher death tolls. I replayed the schoolhouse tragedy in my mind after the mass murders last weekend in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.
So spare was the Amish schoolhouse that it had no telephone. Amish kids, unlike those in urban Lancaster or Philadelphia, didn’t have cellphones. The killer chose the most defenseless children anyone could imagine. One girl escaped from the schoolhouse and ran for help.
The killings are unusual for another reason. Every mass murder is followed by calls for more gun laws.
But strict gun laws don’t work any better than strict drug laws. Regardless of the penalties, drug smugglers move their product as long as someone will buy it.
Likewise, someone evil enough to shoot strangers in a Walmart, a schoolhouse or on a college campus doesn’t care about laws. Once in a while, a politician is brave enough to say as much.
One of my vivid memories of the Amish killings was Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell arriving to offer his condolences to the families. A television reporter immediately asked Rendell what laws would be enacted to prevent a similar tragedy.
None, the governor said. He didn’t see how another law would have stopped the killer.
A Democrat and former district attorney of Philadelphia, Rendell knew the legal system as well as anyone.
The man who killed the Amish children had no criminal record and no known history of mental illness. At surface level, he was a law-abiding citizen free to possess firearms. Even the most extensive background check would have revealed nothing to deny him gun ownership.
No one could foresee his explosion of violence. Rendell said just that rather than going through the charade of asking legislators to approve additional laws that would have no practical effect.
More typical is the reaction of New Mexico politicians. U.S. Sen. Tom Udall, a Democrat,, says he wants wants stricter gun laws. So does Rep. Ben Ray Luján, a Democrat who’s running for the Senate seat Udall is vacating.
Luján on Tuesday said Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell should call back members from summer vacation to approve emergency gun-safety legislation.
If he and other members of Congress knew of another gun law that would have thwarted the killers in Dayton and El Paso, they should have spoken up years ago. If it were that simple, they would have saved 31 lives last weekend.
The question Udall and Luján must answer is one they would rather avoid: What new law would have stopped the gunman who drove 11 hours to kill ethnic minorities on the border?
I know some will say the killer was emboldened by President Donald Trump’s disparaging comments about Mexicans.
There might be truth in that theory. But it doesn’t explain the mass murders that followed in Dayton, or the ones that have occurred in Las Vegas, Nev.; Orlando, Fla.; Newtown, Conn.; Austin, Texas; or dozens of other cities.
If more gun laws won’t work, what will?
It sounds simplistic, but parents are the most important part of reducing gun violence.
Years ago, one of my readers in Pittsburgh said I should write more about gangs that used guns to protect or obtain turf for drug dealing.
Gang members didn’t read the newspaper and they didn’t care about laws against selling crack cocaine. It’s illegal for convicted felons to possess guns, but gang members flaunted that law, too.
I found that the audience for coverage about gangs was everyone but gang members. One story that might have made a difference in crime-ridden neighborhoods focused on Charlie Batch, a hometown kid who became the Steelers’ quarterback.
Batch began life with little but seemed to have everything as a young adult — money, fame and a career many kids dream about.
That would only be true if everything included a broken heart.
His sister was 17 when she died in gang crossfire in his old neighborhood. Her death haunted him.
Batch’s commitment to putting kids on a good path was galvanized after his sister’s murder.
More laws won’t make neighborhoods safer. Parents might.
They are the foundation. Congress fighting with the NRA will grab headlines, but it’s political theater without a second act.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.