Reinforcements have arrived to help crews fight the Medio Fire north of Santa Fe as firefighters cleared foliage and cut low limbs on Sunday to stop the blaze from spreading into populated areas.
The fire has torched 2,300 acres in the hills east of Tesuque, although fire officials said it likely grew in size since Saturday night, when they last released an updated figure.
They said windy conditions prevented them from getting a more accurate measurement Sunday, but an update should be released Monday morning.
Nearly 200 firefighters were battling the blaze Sunday, along with air support from helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. Eight fire engines arrived over the weekend, including two from Santa Fe and six that were recently relieved from other fires in the Southwest, said Steven La-Sky, a U.S. Forest Service spokesman.
Most crews were burning brush along Forest Road 102 in the lower Pacheco Canyon. The wildfire came within 250 yards of the road on Sunday night, La-Sky said.
"We're going to make our stand there," he said. "This is the safest, logical place for that. When you're in an active wildfire, active firing operations are one of our fundamental tools. We fight fire with fire."
On the eastern edge of the blaze, previous prescribed burns should starve the fire of fuel before it reaches the ski basin.
"Those fuels haven't had a chance to grow back to hazardous levels," said Carl Schwope, an incident commander with the Forest Service. "Had that fuel treatment not been there, almost for sure we would have already been talking about fires south of the 102 road and everything in the Santa Fe Ski Basin being threatened."
Buck Wickham, an operations section chief with the incident management team, added: "Right now we think we've stopped the eastern movement and taken the ski area out of the picture. However, if we have an unexpected fire spread to the south across the 102 road, then that fire could potentially hook back around and threaten that area."
A plane from Colorado and another from Arizona dropped fire retardant on the western edge of the fire Sunday afternoon, and officials said a drop in elevation and a shift in fuel from large trees to piñon and juniper should stop the spread in that direction.
Crews were also on the northern edge of the fire Sunday, where burn scars from a previous wildfire were keeping the flames from advancing.
The blaze has come within a mile and a half of Pacheco Canyon Road near Rio en Medio, and officials have warned homeowners that they might have to evacuate if the flames come any closer.
"In a couple days when we're at that stage of the operation, we might have to let some residents know that we're going to be burning in this area," said Matthew Garcia, a Forest Service spokesman. "And at that point, we'd prefer folks to be out of their homes for the day while we do that."
Firefighters have contained just 5 percent of the blaze, and Schwope estimated full containment could take another two weeks. Crews were focusing on stopping the fire from pushing farther to the southeast instead of going back over burned areas near the origin to determine if they are contained.
