Herman Lujan, 80, was still running cattle and harvesting timber on land that once belonged to his father and grandfather when a voracious wildfire sparked by prescribed burns swept through his high-mountain property this spring.
He was forced to haul his cows in trailers down to his home, a few miles outside of Mora.
“Everything burned,” he said. “Timber, everything. I even had an old dozer up there to make ponds for the cows, and everything burned.”
Lujan, and his wife, Lorraine, want more information about the burns that raged out of control. So do many other residents affected by the blaze. But they allege a federal agency won’t hand over public documents.
The couple, along with Lujan’s brother and nephew, are among dozens of Mora County residents who filed a lawsuit Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque accusing the U.S. Forest Service of violating the Freedom of Information Act by failing to provide records related to the controlled burns that sparked the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires, which combined to become the largest wildfire in New Mexico history.
The plaintiffs say in the joint complaint they requested the documents May 4, and the Forest Service has failed to produce them within 20 working days, as required by law.
They are adversely affected by the government’s failure to provide the information, the lawsuit says, because without it they “cannot determine the Forest Service’s responsibility — other than media accounts — for starting the fire.”
Lujan said his home was spared by the wildfire. “We had to do a lot of cleaning, and it still smells a bit like smoke.”
But he and his wife have
30 hungry head of cattle on the 12-acre plot at their home in Cleveland because they can no longer turn the cows loose for the summer on the 40 acres of pasture his family had used for grazing for generations.
“I guess I’m going to have to sell them,” Lujan said, uncertainly. “I’ve been buying hay now, and I only have little hay.”
“We lost everything on account of the Forest Service, who started the fire in the first place,” he added.
The Forest Service announced late last month the combined wildfire, which so far has burned 318,599 in the mountains east of Santa Fe, was caused by two separate controlled burns the agency conducted in January and April.
Hermits Peak started
April 6 as a result of spot fires from a prescribed fire on the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District after embers were blown outside the project’s boundary by “unexpected erratic winds,” according to the Forest Service.
The Calf Canyon Fire ignited April 19, after a “pile burn holdover” that had smoldered since January, even after heavy snows, reemerged.
The massive fire destroyed hundreds of homes and displaced thousands of residents in small, rural villages.
The 50 plaintiffs in the lawsuit are seeking:
- Plans and modifications to plans authorizing the prescribed burn that led to the Hermits Peak Fire.
- Agreements or contracts with third parties who assisted in carrying out the prescribed burn.
- Rules, regulations, “statutes or other documents” that govern the prescribed burn.
“The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon fire destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres of real property,” the lawsuit says, “some of which had been in the possession of Plaintiffs and their families for generations.”
A spokeswoman for the Santa Fe National Forest said the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation and referred questions to a Forest Service media line. Questions left there Thursday were not immediately returned.
Albuquerque attorney Mark Dow, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the residents, referred questions to co-counsel Antonia Roybal-Mack, who did not respond to a message seeking comment.
The plaintiffs are asking the court to declare the Forest Service improperly withheld the records, to order the federal agency to turn over the information and to award plaintiffs the costs of bringing the lawsuit.