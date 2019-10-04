Mora man accused in two shootings, one fatal

A Mora man is accused of shooting two men, one fatally, at his home in a late September incident that investigators said apparently stemmed from a dispute over a relative’s health care.
A criminal complaint filed in Mora County Magistrate Court identified the victims as Ben Montoya Jr. and Jermain Jennings, a married couple from Rio Rancho.
Relatives of Montoya, 50, and Jennings, 27, found them with gunshot wounds at an Allsup’s convenience store in Mora shortly after midnight Sept. 28, according to the complaint. Both were taken to the hospital; Jennings succumbed to his wounds on the way.
New Mexico State Police, who are investigating the shootings, in a news release Thursday did not provide any update on Montoya’s condition.
Montoya told a relative he and Jennings were shot by his father’s nephew, 24-year-old Alex Pacheco, at Pacheco’s apartment, the complaint said. State police said the two victims then drove to the Allsup’s.
Investigators said they later found shell casings in the driveway of the apartment and in the living room, as well as broken glass and a blood trail near the entrance to the driveway, according to the complaint.
A bullet hole was found in the windshield of victims’ vehicle, and another casing by a wiper blade, investigators said.
Police arrested Pacheco later that morning at his mother’s boyfriend’s house near his apartment, the complaint said.
Montoya mother told investigators that on Sept. 27, Pacheco had been arguing with Montoya through text messages, calling him names because he was angry that Montoya had not been helping care for Montoya’s father, who is Pacheco’s uncle, and apparently had been in the hospital.
However, Pacheco’s live-in girlfriend told investigators that Pacheco had been upset because Montoya had not been taking care of Pacheco’s grandmother, the complaint said.
The girlfriend said she awoke that night to the sound of Montoya and Jennings banging on their apartment door, heard a gunshot, ran to the living room and heard a car drive off.
Pacheco remained in custody Friday in San Miguel County jail, charged with second-degree murder, aggravated battery and negligent use of a deadly weapon, court and inmate records show.