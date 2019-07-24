A Mora-based hunting outfitter whose website boasts “the most exclusive guided hunting experience money can buy in Northern New Mexico” is suing the state Department of Game and Fish, claiming one of its officers has cost him tens of thousands of dollars by falsely telling potential clients and others that he operates illegally.
Kedric Valdez’s lawsuit seeks a court order preventing Game and Fish Conservation Officer Marcelino A. Peralta from interfering with his game-hunting operations on private land in New Mexico.
The complaint says Peralta last year cited Valdez as an “unregistered hunting guide or outfitter” after encountering Valdez and a client hunting elk on a private ranch in Mora where Valdez allegedly lacked authority to hunt.
Valdez, 32, says in his lawsuit that he operates under an exemption that allows a private landowner or his authorized agent to conduct hunts on the landowner’s property without registration.
Online court records show the state dismissed the 2018 case in February, though it was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be refiled. But Valdez says in his complaint the officer since then has reached out to Valdez’s clients and ranchers for whom he acts as an agent, telling them Valdez is breaking the law and “otherwise discouraging them from doing business” with him.
Valdez claims Peralta has contacted more than 20 hunters. As a result, the suit says, he canceled all of this year’s spring turkey hunts, which cost him about $6,000, and eight hunters canceled autumn big-game hunts, costing Valdez $52,000.
According to the complaint, Peralta also has contacted 13 private landowners for whom Valdez acted as an agent, resulting in a loss of three accounts and $13,000.
Valdez says he will be irreparably harmed unless the court orders Peralta to stop his “continued interference with petitioner’s private business operations on private land.”
New Mexico Department of Game and Fish spokeswoman Tristanna Bickford declined to comment on the pending litigation.
Peralta also cited Valdez in 2017, court records show, after the owner of Cat Track Ranch in Las Dispensas reported encountering hunters on his San Miguel County property who said Valdez had directed them to set up there for an elk hunt on an adjacent ranch, causing them to trespass on the Cat Track Ranch property.
Valdez pleaded guilty to criminal trespass in that case and received a deferred sentence as part of a plea agreement that required him to serve 364 days of unsupervised probation, make a $250 donation to Operation Game Thief and pay $123 in court fees.
The outfitter met all his obligations in that case, according to online records.
Valdez’s attorney declined to comment on the case but said the first thing the court will consider is whether to issue a 10-day restraining order to prevent the state agency from taking further action until Valdez’s case can be heard.