A Mora County man accused of fatally shooting an acquaintance in September 2021 was found not guilty of murder Tuesday after a six-day jury trial.

David Griego, 71, was charged with second-degree murder and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon, according to online court records. Griego was found guilty on the misdemeanor weapons charge but acquitted of murder.

Spokesperson Cleo Gonzales did not respond to questions about the results of the criminal trespass count against Griego.

Popular in the Community