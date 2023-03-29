A 20-year-old Mora man was arrested Tuesday evening, accused of killing his older brother.
Mora County sheriff's deputies responded to a call at a residence on Mora County Road A037 around 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from New Mexico State Police.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Mora County Magistrate Court, a 17-year-old boy had contacted a friend and said one of his older brothers, Jacob Alcon, had killed another brother, Jerome Alcon.
Deputies arrived to find Jacob Alcon, 20, walking out of the residence armed with a rifle. When Alcon was given commands to drop the weapon, he ran back into the home and barricaded himself inside a room, state police said in the news release.
Deputies entered the home to find 25-year-old Jerome Alcon dead in the kitchen with an apparent gunshot wound. The complaint says he had been shot multiple times, including at least once in the head.
The younger brother told law enforcement Jacob Alcon mostly had been isolating himself in his room since a March 20 arrest on suspicion of stealing alcohol from the Allsup's in Mora. Jerome had been checking on Jacob, the younger brother said, but Jacob never responded.
According to the complaint, the teen said Jacob was "spouting nonsense," saying things like, "You're the person I fear most. When will you release me?"
While the younger brother was taking a shower around 6 p.m. Tuesday, he heard between three and eight gunshots, he told law enforcement. He ducked down, he said, and then Jacob knocked on the door and told him to come out of the bathroom.
The teen said Jacob was holding a black assault rifle, and he saw Jerome lying on the floor motionless with a jacket over his face; there was blood in the hallway and in his bedroom, he added.
The younger brother called Jacob into his room, and Jacob came in unarmed. The teen then sent a message to a friend, urging him to call police, the criminal complaint says.
"While in the bedroom Jacob was saying, 'Release me, give me peace, let me have peace why can't I vanish. Is there a way for me to escape?' " the complaint says. "As law enforcement arrived on scene Jacob armed himself with the rifle once again. [The younger brother] encouraged Jacob to go outside and surrender to law enforcement. Eventually Jacob went back into his bedroom and [the teen] was able to exit the residence and open the door so law enforcement could make entry into the residence."
State police were called to help and, after a brief standoff, Jacob Alcon surrendered and was taken into custody peacefully.
He declined to be interviewed by police and was booked into the San Miguel County jail on an open count of first-degree murder.