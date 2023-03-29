Jacob Alcon

Jacob Alcon

A 20-year-old Mora man was arrested Tuesday evening, accused of killing his older brother.

Mora County sheriff's deputies responded to a call at a residence on Mora County Road A037 around 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from New Mexico State Police.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Mora County Magistrate Court, a 17-year-old boy had contacted a friend and said one of his older brothers, Jacob Alcon, had killed another brother, Jerome Alcon.