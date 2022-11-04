State Game and Fish officers say the animal has been spotted wandering through the area over the last month, most recently making an appearance in the small Northern New Mexico community near Las Vegas, N.M.
Officials said they suspect this may be the same young bull moose that was seen in northern Taos County in October.
Game and Fish spokesman Darren Vaughan said the regional office in Mora has received multiple reports from the public of a moose roaming in the area, noting “this is the furthest south we’ve ever seen a moose in New Mexico.”
Officers were able to use pictures taken by the public to determine the animal likely is the same one spotted near Taos Pueblo and Questa last month.
The moose appears healthy and will be allowed to roam as long as it is not in any areas where it causes a threat to public safety, officials said.
“We’re obviously keeping track of it,” Vaughan said. “In all likelihood, it’s going to eventually turn around and head back north.”
Moose sightings are an oddity in New Mexico, with only about a half-dozen in the state over the past decade. In one instance, a bull moose was illegally shot near Farmington in 2018.
Though moose normally live in Colorado, males sometimes venture south in search of a mate. The Game and Fish Department noted there have been some female moose spotted in New Mexico, but there is no indication the species are becoming established in the state.
Moose were introduced to Southern Colorado in 1978, according to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife moose information webpage. Before then, there were only a few stray moose in Northern Colorado that wandered away from herds in Wyoming.
“Moose can be found in sagebrush, high in the mountains above timberline, as well as in the more traditional willow, aspen, pine, and beaver pond-type habitats,” according to the website.
Moose also are more likely to live in areas located along rivers, streams and lakes, and habitats with willows. They also do well in drier habitats with oakbrush, mountain mahogany and aspen.
Vaughan noted moose can become aggressive if approached and encouraged people not to disturb them. Males become especially territorial during rutting season in the fall. Adult moose weigh anywhere between 800 and 1,200 pounds and stand up to 6 feet at the shoulder.
Vaughan said he encouraged people to report moose sightings to Game and Fish Department, once they have gotten plenty of distance from the animal.
“Most importantly, people need to leave the moose alone because it’s not in any danger,” Vaughan said. “We know it’s not in a place where it poses any real threat to the public, unless you approach it.”