Christopher Trujillo was holding a sign on the side of Riverside Drive when Johnnie Mae de Schweinitz saw him and invited him to a Friday night dinner.
Trujillo made his way to the Beatrice V. Q. Martinez Senior Center and sat at one of the many tables with linen tablecloths for one of the first sit-down meals he’s had in a long time.
“It was really good and a wonderful experience,” Trujillo said.
With a full belly, Trujillo — who became homeless after losing his job as a commercial painter and now lives under a bridge in Española — retrieved his items from the coat check and got ready to travel back to the other side of town.
The evening of respite was made possible by de Schweinitz, who wanted to provide an upscale restaurant-style dining experience for low-income seniors and homeless people.
She got the idea after going to five-star restaurants in Santa Fe and founded the nonprofit Friday Night Dining in June 2019.
“I go to these types of restaurants,” she said. “Why don’t I put on a fine dining for low-income seniors and the homeless?”
De Schweinitz held the dinners monthly, except during the holidays, until the pandemic forced them to shut down. After returning on Friday, she plans to continue holding the event monthly.
Organizers said the return of Friday Night Dining was a success despite the rainy weather that evening, with 33 guests and more than a dozen volunteers.
De Schweinitz partnered with Melody and Guido Lambelet — former chefs for the Santa Fe Opera — to plan and cook an organic, three-course meal. The couple met while working for Bon Appetit, a catering company that focuses on using ethically and locally sourced ingredients to make food from scratch.
They eventually married and continued to make food together. While Guido Lambelet, 62, normally runs the show, Melody Lambelet, 65, had the kitchen to herself on Friday.
She did most of the work preparing some of the food ahead of time, plating salads and grilling vegetables.
“It’s no big deal,” Melody Lambelet said. “I mean, it’s very simple for us because we’ve been in the industry so long, and if we can bring a little bit of joy to a couple of people, I think that’s wonderful.”
Volunteers waited on guests, serving a Southwestern Caesar salad, pork tenderloin with a green chile tomatillo sauce, tomato brown rice and grilled squash. For dessert, a tart made by Española’s Lovin Oven Bakery Shop, with a cup of coffee.
Guests enjoyed their meal as they listened to live classical piano music.
“It was like going to prom all over again,” said Michelle Martinez, one of the guests at the dinner.
Many of the elderly guests, who live in low-income housing, said it felt like they were going out on the town for the evening.
“Except with no boyfriend to put up with,” said Terecita Lopez, who came to the dinner after being invited by de Schweinitz.
Lopez and the other guests she sat with said it’s rare for them to be able to treat themselves to a nice dinner at a restaurant, especially with inflation having driven up food and gas prices over the last year.
“I’m not rich,” Lopez said. “I pay my bills, and at the end, I still don’t have a penny.”
Now she looks forward to coming next month to have a good meal and talk to friends she doesn’t normally get to see. Lopez noted she doesn’t mind that next time, she may be sitting next to someone who does not have a home to go back to after they are done eating.
“It don’t bother me. … They are hungry too,” Lopez said. “I just wish there was more we could do for them.”