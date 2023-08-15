Tiffanie Irizarry, 23, left, and her sister, Marissa Irizarry, 22, wear gas masks during a 2019 protest against pollution. A Montana judge agreed with 16 young activists that the state violated their constitutional right to a clean environment. The ruling has prompted some In New Mexico to push for a similar amendment.
A Montana judge who backed young activists’ claim the state violated their constitutional right to a clean environment is basing her landmark decision on a so-called green amendment similar to the one some New Mexico lawmakers are pursuing.
The court’s ruling has encouraged those who support a green amendment in New Mexico, saying it shows how embedding environmental protections in the state constitution as a fundamental right will empower residents who want to challenge flawed oversight of pollution.
But at least one Republican lawmaker contends the court’s decision spotlights a perilous judicial path that comes with reshaping a state constitution to suit environmentalists.
District Court Judge Kathy Seeley struck down the parts of the Montana Environmental Policy Act that barred the state from considering climate effects in energy projects. She argued the provisions were harmful to the environment and to the 16 plaintiffs — whose ages ranged from 5 to 22 — and thus breached their constitutional rights.
“That’s exactly what I want to see happen with the green amendment in New Mexico,” said Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, D-Albuquerque, who has unsuccessfully sponsored the amendment three times. “In this case, it was climate change. The youth was saying, ‘Hey, we have a constitutional amendment, and you’re not protecting our future.’ ”
The Montana Attorney General’s Office denounced the court ruling as “absurd” and said it would be appealed.
Montana is one of three states with a green amendment. New York and Pennsylvania are the other two.
Hawaii, Illinois and Massachusetts have environmental provisions in their constitutions, but a green amendment differs in that it is placed in a state constitution’s bill of rights, giving it greater legal armor.
State Sen. Steve Neville, R-Farmington, a staunch critic of the proposed measure, said the court’s decision shows how an amendment with broad language can potentially stifle energy development.
“The reason why it’s a scary proposition is that you don’t know how a judge is going to rule,” Neville said. “That’s the scary thing about something that is so vague.”
Something more detailed and structured is required to alter the constitution, otherwise it will have unintended consequences, Neville said. For instance, the amendment could affect renewable energy, he said, arguing someone could complain a wind tower causes visual pollution or kills too many birds.
“It can go all kinds of directions,” he said.
Neville said the provisions in the Montana law that allowed for no climate considerations went too far. But he contends it would be just as easy for environmental restrictions to go too far with overly broad wording in a constitutional amendment.
The Montana ruling is a rare judicial win for climate activists, who in recent years have tried to use the courts to battle industries emitting greenhouses gases. A United Nations panel has released several reports that contend the only way to curtail global warming before it turns catastrophic is to dramatically reduce these emissions.
The Youth United for Climate Crisis Action, or YUCCA, applauded the court’s decision, noting younger generations have to live with the effects of climate change for much longer.
“As young people fighting for our future, this ruling means a lot,” Seneca Johnson, YUCCA’s co-founder and campaign organizer, wrote in an email. “We commend the Montana Court for recognizing the threat and disproportionate impact of climate on the lives of young people.”
Johnson didn’t mention the proposed green amendment, but wrote YUCCA has sued the state for what it views as failing to adequately regulate the fossil fuel industry. The lawsuit is based on the pollution control clause in the state constitution, she added.
“We must act now and do the work necessary to regulate fossil fuels,” she wrote. “We hope the Montana ruling will inspire courts throughout the country, including in New Mexico, to stand with young people and frontline communities.”
Sedillo Lopez said the green amendment would help groups like YUCCA when they challenge powerful interests because they’d go in with a constitutional right to have a clean environment.
She said it’s not surprising to see youth groups such as YUCCA and Our Children’s Trust — which won the Montana court case — in the legal trenches, starting to score victories.
“Our generation has failed them in protecting the environment for their futures,” she said, “and they’re not going to put up with that.”