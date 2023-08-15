Global Climate Strike draws hundreds in Santa Fe

Tiffanie Irizarry, 23, left, and her sister, Marissa Irizarry, 22, wear gas masks during a 2019 protest against pollution. A Montana judge agreed with 16 young activists that the state violated their constitutional right to a clean environment. The ruling has prompted some In New Mexico to push for a similar amendment.

 New Mexican file photo

A Montana judge who backed young activists’ claim the state violated their constitutional right to a clean environment is basing her landmark decision on a so-called green amendment similar to the one some New Mexico lawmakers are pursuing.

The court’s ruling has encouraged those who support a green amendment in New Mexico, saying it shows how embedding environmental protections in the state constitution as a fundamental right will empower residents who want to challenge flawed oversight of pollution.

But at least one Republican lawmaker contends the court’s decision spotlights a perilous judicial path that comes with reshaping a state constitution to suit environmentalists.

