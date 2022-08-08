Monsoon weather patterns will continue through much of New Mexico, making conditions dicey for those living in or near burn scar areas, the National Weather Service said Monday.

The greatest chance of heavy storms are over the next few days, said meteorologist Daniel Porter.

“Unfortunately, flash flooding [potential] on burn scars continues,” he said during a Monday afternoon news briefing. “We still need to remain on guard.”

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

