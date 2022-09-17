SOCORRO — To those who don't plant crops for a living, this year's healthy monsoon would seem a pure blessing to chile growers.
But the farmers and their fields tell a different story.
A banner rainy season in a drought-parched region did not produce bumper crops in the Middle Rio Grande Valley.
Linda Rosales, a longtime grower, points out dozens of damaged and dying chile plants on her Socorro farm that fell victim to too much rain.
The rugged Magdalena and San Lorenzo mountains slung across the blue sky in the distance serve as an ever-present reminder there are forces of nature beyond one's control.
Down the road, at her Lemitar fields, gaps can be seen in the rows of chile where fierce winds thrashed the plants — the same relentless gusts that stoked the giant Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in Northern New Mexico well into June.
Rosales estimates they lost 35 percent of their chile to windstorms and excessive, ill-timed rains. Of that, weeds killed 10 to 15 acres of chile, she said.
"But we deal with what we got and go on," said Rosales, whose family farm is growing 50 acres of chile this year, along with a couple of hundred acres of alfalfa.
Despite the challenges, New Mexico remains the nation’s top chile producer.
Still, the acreage harvested has steeply declined from about 30,000 in the early 1990s to about 9,000 by 2010, according to the New Mexico Chile Association. State data shows harvests have stayed roughly at that plateau ever since.
The trade group has blamed competition from Mexico for the state’s reduced chile production, saying Mexico is able to export lower-priced chile to the U.S. because of cheaper labor and less regulation.
Some farmers also say a changing climate and the struggle to obtain irrigation waters are serious problems that can take a toll on chile and other crops.
This year, nature has given farmers a short reprieve from the drought.
Rains are the most plentiful in recent memory, far surpassing the exceptionally dry summer of 2020 and going deeper into the growing season than last year, when the monsoon ended by late August.
The wetter weather has pulled New Mexico out of the harsh dry spell it was experiencing just a few months ago after a La Niña weather pattern, which pushes precipitation northward, caused drier than normal conditions in winter and spring throughout the Southwest.
The U.S. Drought Monitor now shows only a few red patches in New Mexico, denoting exceptional drought, a dramatic contrast to early June when the state was awash in red.
Too much rain, too little labor
Ample downpours have turned out to be a mixed blessing for middle valley farmers who grow the state's signature crop.
The rains caused weeds to proliferate at a time when farmers were struggling to find people to do the hard field work. Rain soaking the soil also flooded plants that were freshly irrigated, choking many of them while coating others with unhealthy mold, Rosales said.
It's often a guessing game to decide when to water the plants because a storm can roll in shortly after they're irrigated and drench the fields.
In response, farmers stagger irrigation, watering every other row. Even that is like placing a bet, Rosales said.
She looks at the bright side as much as possible.
"The rain was a blessing," she said. "We would not have been able to water our alfalfas."
Glen Duggins, a nearby farmer and an irrigation district board member, also grappled with the monsoons dousing his chile at the wrong time.
"It's too much already. We need a break," Duggins said with a laugh.
This year, he is growing only chile and alfalfa on his 400-acre farm, forgoing vegetable crops such as corn. He said he also lost a portion of his chile to high winds but expects a decent yield.
When a storm turns a field soggy, it prevents a crew from going out in it for a few days to pick chile and pull weeds, Duggins said. Meanwhile, the weeds are competing with the plants for nutrients in the soil and blocking the sunlight.
Duggins also complained about a labor shortage, saying it is contributing to smaller harvests in recent years.
At the Rosales farm on a hot afternoon, four men finished loading a truck with 50 sacks of chile, each weighing 35 to 40 pounds. In all, they stuffed 100 bags that day.
A decade ago, an average crew had seven or eight pickers, filling 200 sacks a day, Rosales said. In its peak years, the farm produced up to 13,000 sacks, and this year she expects it will yield about 7,000.
"The smallest year we've ever had, just because it isn't proceeding as fast as we'd like," she said.
Field labor became harder to find during the heart of the pandemic, with farm advocates and some state lawmakers at the time blaming federal supplemental unemployment benefits for keeping people at home and out of the workforce.
Last year, the governor and the Legislature approved $5 million to augment chile farm wages with the hope of luring more workers and staving off what some feared would be a devastating plunge in production.
However, the farm labor pool began shrinking before the pandemic, Rosales said. The increasing difficulty in finding workers was one reason the family trimmed its chile operation by 40 percent six years ago.
One thing or another
Climate change is also making the summers warmer and more arid overall, a trend Rosales said has become more noticeable in recent years.
Her husband, Mario Rosales, said the twist this year was the merciless wind, blowing between 50 mph and 60 mph for almost two months. The gusts not only battered plants but caused irrigation water to evaporate faster, he said.
Speaking from his stand in Albuquerque, where he was roasting and selling chile, Rosales said he couldn't recall the last time the area had such prolonged, gusty conditions, especially in late spring.
"Record bad winds," he said.
Farther south in Hatch, cooler-than-normal nights have turned some growers' chile red a month early.
Red chile will make up about 70 percent of the harvest this year, a much greater portion than normal, which will create a glut among the growers, said Edgar Grajeda, whose family-owned Grajeda Farms cultivates 122 acres of chile.
"It's a good thing because we're going to have lots of red chile, but it's a bad thing because everybody is going to have it and it's going to lower the price," Grajeda said.
His farm also was hit with too many downpours, making weeds grow and causing plants to rot.
Hard winds also inflicted damage, Grajeda said. He figures about 20 percent of the chile was lost, an amount that's about average in a given growing season.
"It's one thing or another," Grajeda said. "That's part of a farmer's life."