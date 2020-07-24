072420Feature_245.JPG

A car drives across San Isidro Crossing after some afternoon rain Friday. 

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Santa Fe received some much-needed rain Friday as the monsoon arrived in earnest. A chance of thunderstorms remains in the forecast for the next week, along with cooler temperatures.

