Santa Fe lawyer Teresa Leger Fernandez’s campaign said Wednesday it raised $205,000 in the past three months, giving her around $275,000 in cash for her race for Northern New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District.
She was the first contender to announce third-quarter figures in a crowded Democratic primary contest to succeed Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., who is running for the U.S. Senate.
“This campaign is powered by our community and we have deep grassroots support in el norte.” Leger Fernandez said in a statement Wednesday. “The majority of our contributions came from New Mexico and our campaign received contributions from tribes and from all 16 counties in the district.”
The candidate also received endorsements last week from PODER PAC, which aims to increase the number of Latinas in Congress, as well as BOLD PAC, the fundraising arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.
The campaign of First Judicial District Attorney Marco Serna, who is also seeking nomination for the seat, said Wednesday it has received some three dozen endorsements, including from former New Mexico Attorney General Gary King, former Santa Fe Mayor Sam Pick, state Rep. Jim Trujillo and former House Speaker Raymond Sanchez.
Other Democratic candidates include former CIA operative Valerie Plame of Santa Fe; former Deputy Secretary of State John Blair of Santa Fe; Kyle Tisdel, a Taos attorney with the Western Environmental Law Center; Sandoval County Treasurer Laura M. Montoya; state Rep. Joseph Sanchez of Alcalde; former Navajo Nation presidential candidate Dineh Benally; and Gavin Kaiser of Santa Cruz.
Sanchez said Wednesday he raised around $53,000 in the third quarter.
The Federal Election Commission did not show third-quarter figures for the other Democratic candidates as of Wednesday. The deadline for those filings is Oct. 15.
As far as other endorsements, Montoya has been endorsed by state Rep. Christine Trujillo, D-Albuquerque, and the treasurers of Bernalillo, Santa Fe, McKinley and Taos counties.
Sanchez has been endorsed by the New Mexico Professional Fire Fighters Association, while Tisdel was endorsed by Aztec Mayor Victor Snover.
Serna’s endorsements also include a former Public Regulations Commission chair, a former Española superintendent and a former New Mexico secretary of state.
Johnson held her first campaign event Saturday in Las Vegas, N.M.
Cameron Alton Chick Sr. of Rio Rancho, who was previously running in the 3rd District race, is now running in the 1st District.
Four Republicans have registered for the 3rd District race: Alexis Johnson, Audra Lee Brown, Karen Bedonie and Ben Bateman.