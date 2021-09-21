092121_ButterflyRelease01-rgb.jpg

Misha Bittleston provides his finger as a perch for the Monarch butterfly he released at Ten Thousand Waves on Tuesday afternoon.

 Photos by Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

Ten Thousand Waves hosted a butterfly release to celebrate 40 years of operation by releasing 40 Monarchs and 50 Painted Lady Butterflies on the International Day of Peace on Tuesday.

