Ten Thousand Waves hosted a butterfly release to celebrate 40 years of operation by releasing 40 Monarchs and 50 Painted Lady Butterflies on the International Day of Peace on Tuesday.
spotlight
Photo feature
Monarchs take flight in Santa Fe
- Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
Articles
- Family in mourning after fatal crash questions lack of charges
- State fair proceeds in Albuquerque with attendance challenges amid pandemic
- 'Chupacabra'-related road closure riles area residents
- Five football players fight suspensions amid hazing investigation
- One orphaned cub found at Santa Fe National Cemetery; second one still loose
- Seven Pojoaque football players reinstated after judge grants restraining order
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Cerrillos Road crash
- State police investigate after deputy shot man near Allsup's south of Santa Fe
- Heat is on for New Mexico chile farmers
- Welfare states: When single mothers are forced to share intimate details to receive aid
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Webber's laughable line: MAGA, QAnon trying to take mayor's office (68)
- Santa Fe mayor, opponents clash on obelisk, economy in virtual forum (45)
- Heinrich, Luján criticized for backing oil, gas subsidy (44)
- Tesla opens sales, service, delivery center at Nambe Falls Travel Center (43)
- Sweeping new vaccine mandates announced for 100 million Americans (33)
- Archdiocese, Santo Niño principal dispute state police officer’s account of interview (31)
- Gov. Lujan Grisham sets sights on free college (31)
- Vaccination rate still low in rural parts of Santa Fe County (28)
- Climate change: Just deal with it (27)
- New Mexico coronavirus cases set for decline (22)
- New Mexico abortion clinics see influx from Texas (21)
- Former state lawmaker Williams Stapleton indicted on 28 counts (21)
- Witness in 2020 Santa Fe teen's homicide arrested in drive-by shooting (19)
- Gen. Lee statue comes down in former Confederate capital (19)
- Teen wounded in drive-by shooting on Santa Fe's south side (18)
- City of Santa Fe fights for dismissal of obelisk lawsuit (17)
- Judge rejects challenge to New Mexico's vaccine mandate (17)
- New Mexico presents rule to reduce fossil fuel pollutants (16)
- Family in mourning after fatal crash questions lack of charges (16)
- California recall fails; Gov. Gavin Newsom stays in office (16)
- Webber: 'Keep Santa Fe on track to serve people' (15)
- Board dismisses Santa Fe mayor's ethics complaint against three groups (14)
- Police: U-turn results in deadly road rage on Rufina Street (14)
- Cyclists can’t always count on bike lanes (14)
- Pedestrian killed in Santa Fe road rage incident (12)
- Santa Fe educators call for vaccine mandate (62)
- Seven Pojoaque football players reinstated after judge grants restraining order (10)
- Facebook's Los Lunas expansion in limbo; state chamber calls for encouragement (10)
- Senators sue governor over federal pandemic aid spending (10)
- Charges dropped in July 2020 fatal shooting of Santa Fe teen (10)
- New Mexico's hospitalization rate holds steady as new cases begin to slow (10)
- Once-exiled Apache tribe trying to expand tiny reservation (9)
- State police unit working in Albuquerque makes 93 felony arrests (9)
- Ex-U.S. ambassador to Iraq, Afghanistan: 'It's a failure of American patience' (9)
- Reckless driver faces slew of charges after causing three accidents in Santa Fe (10)
- When it comes to rights, who decides? (9)
- Girding for grids? It'll be the right move in New Mexico (8)
- Too many lawyers, too little openness on Santa Fe ethics board (8)
- Third ethics complaint filed in Santa Fe mayoral race (8)
- Authorities identify man wounded by Santa Fe County deputy (8)
- Blue skies without pollution — that should be the goal (8)
- Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office identifies two killed in Sunday crash (8)
- First glimpse of proposed New Mexico redistricting maps shows many options (8)
- Temporary downtown Santa Fe museum celebrates 1960s (8)
- Santo Niño parents push for principal's removal over silence on child sex abuse claim (8)
- New Mexico's businesses brace for vaccination mandate ordered by Biden (7)
- School vaccine campaigns targeting students face blowback (7)
- In La Cienega, an 87-year-old native son just wants a paved road (7)
- Welfare states: When single mothers are forced to share intimate details to receive aid (7)
- Heat is on for New Mexico chile farmers (7)
- Heinrich’s College Completion Fund bill praised (7)
- Santa Fe submits audit nine months after original deadline (7)
- Albuquerque is breaking, and Dems know it's bad (16)
- Biden $3.5T plan tests voter appeal of expansive gov't role (7)
- New Mexico Health Department's last-minute cannabis license raises eyebrows (7)
- Santa Fe police search for man accused of kidnapping (7)
- Webber is the leader Santa Fe needs (6)
- Santa Fe Police Department arrests armed suspects (6)
- State fair proceeds in Albuquerque with attendance challenges amid pandemic (6)
- Vigil Coppler: 'I'm from the same place you are' (6)
- Parents grateful for youth livestock show in Roswell after state fair competition called off (6)
- Democrats' hunt for congressional candidate centers on Silver City (6)
- Hate has no place in our community (6)
- Texas governor signs new GOP voting restrictions into law (7)
- Santa Fe police arrest man after four cars stolen from local dealer (6)
- New Mexico Rep. Debbie Armstrong announces she won't seek reelection (5)
- Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza announces run for reelection (5)
- UN raises alarm on Taliban crackdown on dissent, journalists (5)
- Sheriff's office: Fatal collision kills 2 from Santa Fe (46)
- Idaho rations health care statewide amid massive COVID surge (5)
- Former Cabinet secretary avoids jail time for felony convictions (5)
- Choices have consequences: That's a worthy lesson (5)
- Santa Fe begins construction of South Side Teen Center (5)
- Santa Fe releases first surveys for monuments, culture committee (5)
- Illegal marijuana farms take West’s scarce water (5)
- Universal suffrage is essential for democracy (5)
- Woman aims to protect New Mexico's wild horses (11)
- U.S. officials defend expulsion of Haitians from Texas town (4)
- Archdiocese of Santa Fe's legal fees exceed $2.3 million in bankruptcy case (4)
- Beyond irony: Bombs OK but not lifesaving vaccines (4)
- New Texas law will protect the unborn (19)
- Five football players fight suspensions amid hazing investigation (4)
- Local journalists the world over have a lot in common (4)
- A refugee friendship has had lasting benefits (4)
- Pojoaque homecoming crowd subdued at game amid hazing allegations (4)
- Demons face their 'game of the century' against Albuquerque Eldorado (4)
- Looking for a new glue to bond a city together (4)
- A merger whose time has finally come (4)
- New Mexico's daily coronavirus numbers dip below 600 (4)
- One orphaned cub found at Santa Fe National Cemetery; second one still loose (4)
- 9/11 through the eyes of those who lived through it (4)
- Democrats seek corporate, wealthy tax hikes for $3.5T plan (4)
- Fiesta de Santa Fe lives on in spirit, faith, traditions (4)
- Santa Fe lawyer liked ‘to help people and solve problems’ (4)
- More inspections to be required on low-emitting New Mexico oil wells (4)
- State reports more than 2,500 coronavirus cases over four days (4)
- Chamita man accused of pointing gun at police faces more charges (3)
- Fiesta de Santa Fe returns (3)
- State police investigate after deputy shot man near Allsup's south of Santa Fe (3)
- New Mexico adds 12 deaths, 749 new cases to COVID list (3)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.