There is increasing momentum for a proposal to construct a government center at the midtown campus — one that could relocate City Hall from downtown and, perhaps, be the central cog in the languishing redevelopment of a vacant site that costs Santa Fe thousands of dollars a day.
Daniel Hernandez, the campus’s property manager, said the idea is gaining steam among city officials and department heads as efforts continue to set the groundwork for development at the former College of Santa Fe campus.
“The proposal right now is, let’s do a study,” Hernandez said. “Let’s see what the feasibility is to have a City Hall at midtown, what is needed to consolidate. Right now, services are scattered around the city. Is it a new building at midtown or an adjacent site? Do we reuse an existing building? It’s a study that the city feels is necessary.”
The question is the latest wrinkle in the city’s continued attempt to take advantage of the 64-acre property, a site many city councilors and officials have identified as critical to Santa Fe’s long-term future. Questions about what’s next have percolated during the election season as officials grapple with how to maximize its use.
The site has remained vacant since May 2018, when the Santa Fe University of Art and Design folded, leaving the city with a hefty mortgage of $2.33 million on the campus.
In the years after the departure of the college, the city underwent an extensive outreach campaign to gather community input on desires for a redeveloped site. Those wishes centered on affordable housing, the arts and education.
The city ultimately struck a deal with Dallas-based KDC Real Estate Development and Investments/Cienda Partners, but that group backed out in January. The company said concerns related to the pandemic were a factor in its departure, but it also pointed to the cost to improve infrastructure — estimated at nearly $30 million.
The city has since taken a more active role in the site, hoping to iron out zoning and infrastructure improvements, which were found to be obsolete and incomplete. The hope is that it will help clear the path for a potential development partner.
The infrastructure work in question includes modernizing utility lines, roads and access points, landscaping, and multiple buildings.
“The goals are the same: mixed use, affordable housing, connectivity, green infrastructure,” Hernandez said.
But thoughts of a relocated City Hall — which could be kick-started by a bond issue that would facilitate the move and address the infrastructure issues that many believe will hamstring any form of redevelopment until they are addressed — have gained new momentum in recent months.
City Councilor Roman “Tiger” Abeyta, chairman of the city’s Finance Committee, said he favors putting out a general obligation bond issue to voters next November to help fund any infrastructure or deferred maintenance responsibilities at the site.
Abeyta said he wasn’t sure how much the bond would be, but he said the city could use KDC/Cienda’s $30 million estimate for an infrastructure overhaul as a benchmark.
That figure would increase, however, if the price of the new government center were included.
Abeyta said the idea might spur development in midtown and could address some of the city’s affordable housing needs.
“That campus and that area has become the new center of our city,” he added. “If we put something like a City Hall there, I think that is just acknowledging how the city is developing.”
The possibility of relocating City Hall and consolidating the city’s other offices at a single site has drawn interest from city councilors, who see both potential benefits and pitfalls.
Currently, city services are spread over 100 buildings across Santa Fe, city Public Works Director Regina Wheeler said.
“A lot of time we send people back and forth to different city buildings because we are so spread out,” said City Councilor Chris Rivera. “It would be nice to have all city services in one area or building.”
But City Councilor Jamie Cassutt said she would like to see a concept that would allow midtown to be seen as the center of the community, rather than a string of contiguous government buildings.
“If that decision occurs, let’s reimagine City Hall,” she said. “Let’s really make this something that the community really wants to go to. Let’s make sure there are reasons to go to it.”
Hernandez said a study could hinge on options the city has, including whether to build a new structure or use one of the existing buildings on the campus. But he acknowledged there is a variety of other considerations.
“What does a new government building look like in this century?” Hernandez said. “Besides government services, could there be other programming? A day care? Senior services?”
Hernandez believes a new government center was discussed during the city’s first outreach sessions, but the proposal wasn’t very high on residents’ list. Hernandez said he believed some were concerned a stagnant government building that closed at 5 p.m. was inappropriate for the priorities for the campus.
Wheeler said Santa Fe has been exploring a new building to consolidate services for some time, most recently conducting a study on the subject in 2007.
City Hall is housed in the old Santa Fe High School, which was built between 1899 and 1904. The building was modernized in 1934 and expanded again in 1953.
The city later purchased the building from the school district and refurbished it to use as City Hall.
But the downtown structure on Lincoln Avenue has its own problems, including heating and cooling systems, code compliance, and accessibility issues.
“It doesn’t serve the public very well,” Wheeler said.
In the past, the city has explored different sites, including Siler Yard, which Wheeler said was a seen as a potential location. A portion of that site now holds the Siler Yard apartment development. A site adjacent to midtown on Siringo Road has also not been ruled out, Wheeler said.
A new City Hall building has slowly climbed the list of desired capital projects for the past 15 years, gaining additional steam in 2020 before the pandemic changed the dynamic and delayed a space needs study.
“That is something I think we would have pulled the trigger on sooner if it wasn’t for the pandemic,” she said.
Mayor Alan Webber said he believes a City Hall at midtown is a concept worth exploring. If the city does consolidate its services under one building, he said, that will allow it to sell old structures to support affordable housing or other mixed-use developments.
Wheeler said the city could save money by reducing fuel and energy costs by pulling back on the number of vehicles the city uses to shuffle employees around the different city buildings.
“It’s a big number,” Wheeler said. “The consolidation of City Hall saves that kind of vehicle intensity. It also saves employee time, of course.”
For Cassutt, who represents the area of the city that includes midtown, it all comes down to where the community is leaning.
“When you look at some of the previous community engagement that was done, having a midtown City Hall did not rank very high,” she said. “I suspect just based on preliminary conversations that the idea may have taken hold a little more, which is interesting.”
No matter what direction the city takes, infrastructure and zoning at the site will have to be addressed. Hernandez said the city is studying the site, with engineers working with land-use planners to identify the most efficient way to improve the site’s infrastructure.
Rivera said it’s possible a bond issue could fund the repairs, but he said the city likely will need financial support from the state and federal government as well.
“I think it’s still fairly early, and it’s something that people are just throwing up into the air,” he said. “There are plenty of properties at midtown, so it is possible to do it. A lot of the feedback we get is that they still want it to remain an educational center, fine arts, a teaching school — that would be the ideal situation.”
