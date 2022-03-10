Momentum is building among New Mexico lawmakers to convene an extraordinary session to override Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's veto of a $50 million bill to fund various projects legislators had a hand in choosing.
"There is great concern in the Senate Democratic Caucus over the complete veto of the Junior Bill," Chris Nordstrum, a spokesman for the Senate Majority Office, wrote in an email Thursday. "Senate Democrats will be meeting soon to discuss options."
The Senate minority leader, Sen. Greg Baca of Belen, first called for an extraordinary session Wednesday when Lujan Grisham unveiled several vetoes, including the $50 million junior bill.
Since then, Democrats have joined in the push to bring lawmakers back to Santa Fe to override the governor.
In a news release, Rep. Roger Montoya, D-Velarde, said the governor's actions will have "grave and consequential" impacts on seniors, youth, rural and tribal communities, veterans and nonprofits.
“I am deeply disappointed by the Governor’s veto,” Montoya said in a statement. “As an unpaid legislator, my team and I drove thousands of miles over the last year, met with leaders from every community that I represent in District 40 — a district that spans 6,000 square miles — and together we identified programs and needs where junior money would have significant and immediate impacts to enrich the lives of my constituents. In total, $360,000 of junior funding that my communities were counting on are gone in the stroke of a pen.”
Sen. George Muñoz, a Gallup Democrat who chairs the influential Senate Finance Committee, said Wednesday he would support convening an extraordinary session to not only override the veto on the junior bill but to suspend the state gasoline tax as New Mexicans continue to grapple with rising gas prices.
Convening an extraordinary session requires three-fifths of lawmakers from each chamber — 42 members of the House and 25 senators — to support the effort.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
