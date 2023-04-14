The Capulin rockpile at the Questa Molybdenum Mine site has been regraded to meet EPA requirements. “We’ve completely changed the shape,” Don Bush, Chevron’s lead engineer at the mine site said. “All the rock piles will be graded, covered and seeded.”
Gabriel Herrera, public affairs adviser for Chevron Environmental Management Co., left, and Leroy Montoya, lead operator of the wastewater treatment facility, stand inside the vast plant last week. The site is regulated by state and federal government agencies due to massive disturbance of the earth over nearly a century of mining.
Treated water flows from the wastewater treatment facility into the Red River beside the Questa Molybdenum Mine site. The site is regulated by state and federal government agencies due to disturbance of the earth over nearly a century of mining.
The Capulin rockpile at the Questa Molybdenum Mine site has been regraded to meet EPA requirements. “We’ve completely changed the shape,” Don Bush, Chevron’s lead engineer at the mine site said. “All the rock piles will be graded, covered and seeded.”
Photos by Nathan Burton/The Taos News
Gabriel Herrera, public affairs adviser for Chevron Environmental Management Co., left, and Leroy Montoya, lead operator of the wastewater treatment facility, stand inside the vast plant last week. The site is regulated by state and federal government agencies due to massive disturbance of the earth over nearly a century of mining.
Nathan Burton/The Taos News
Treated water flows from the wastewater treatment facility into the Red River beside the Questa Molybdenum Mine site. The site is regulated by state and federal government agencies due to disturbance of the earth over nearly a century of mining.
Nathan Burton/The Taos News
Nathan Burton/The Taos News
Leroy Montoya, lead operator of the wastewater treatment facility, holds pieces of filter cake, compacted solid material removed from the once-contaminated water.
Nathan Burton/The Taos News
Don Bush, Chevron's lead engineer at the mine site, looks down from above nearly 80 acres of completed regrading work that includes the neighboring North Goat Hill rock pile.
QUESTA — Environmental remediation at the closed Questa Molybdenum Mine site, which operated for nearly 100 years until it permanently shut down in 2014, will reach a milestone this year.
The mine was declared a federal Superfund site in 2011, with cleanup expected to take decades at a cost the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates will top $1 billion. The site’s wastewater treatment plant alone, which came online in 2017, costs $10 million a year to operate.
Workers have finished regrading one of the site’s nine waste rock piles — several of which tower above the northern landscape next to N.M. 38 between Questa and Red River — and are preparing to seed ground cover as early as later this year, as well as install seismic equipment to monitor the stability of the man-made formation.
The site is regulated by state and federal government agencies due to massive disturbance of the earth over nearly a century of mining.
A spokesperson for the New Mexico Environment Department said the waste rock and tailings there are sources of contamination to groundwater, surface water and sediment.
To comply with EPA requirements for preventing erosion and for revegetation and to better control stormwater and snowmelt runoff, the steep rock piles must be brought to a maximum slope of 3:1 and covered with about 30 tons of cover soil per acre.
One day earlier this month, heavy equipment operators installed a mixture of Albuquerque municipal compost and mine site-sourced dirt to the required depth of 3.2 feet across the regraded Capulin rockpile.
Don Bush, Chevron’s lead engineer at the mine site, watched from above nearly 80 acres of completed regrading work that includes the neighboring North Goat Hill rock pile.
“We’ve completely changed the shape,” he said. Eventually, he added, “all the rock piles will be graded, covered and seeded.”
He pointed to large rocks placed in a channel along one side of the long slope. One of several rockpile drainage features was taking shape. The drainages will direct runoff from different areas of the 3,600-acre mine site to collection points and, eventually, the site’s massive wastewater treatment plant.
The treatment facility is housed in what is by far the largest building in Taos County. The plant treats roughly 750 gallons per minute of contaminated water from wells and springs, and around 200 gallons per minute of water that’s pumped out of the old underground workings of the mine.
The facility can treat approximately 4 million gallons per day and “is likely the largest wastewater treatment plant for mine sites in the state of New Mexico,” according to the state Environment Department spokesperson, who noted the largest wastewater treatment plant of any kind in the state is Albuquerque’s Southside Water Reclamation Plant, which has a capacity of 76 million gallons per day.
To fulfill Chevron Mining Inc.’s responsibility for rehabilitating and preventing further groundwater pollution, the wastewater treatment plant is required to run in perpetuity. Redundancies are built into every stage of the treatment process, which removes metals, suspended solids and ensures the pH level of the treated effluent is neutral before it is discharged into Red River.
“What’s actually produced is cleaner than the water coming upstream from the mine,” said Gabriel Herrera, public affairs adviser for Chevron Environmental Management Co.
The discharged effluent, which runs clearer than the famously turbid water already descending the Red River toward the Rio Grande, is crystal clear and can make up as much as 30% of the river’s overall volume.
When the river level is low, the discharge from the water treatment plant can range between 15-31% of the overall river volume,” Herrera said. “During normal flow conditions, it is between 5-10%.”
After it’s collected from the old underground mine workings and from wells and springs across the site, the contaminated water is sent through a four-stage treatment process to remove metals like aluminum, cadmium, molybdenum and excess iron.
Two 2.3 million-gallon effluent tanks hold the treated water until testing confirms it meets EPA standards for release.
A stormwater catch basin near where the demolished mine mill used to stand — directly next to the new treatment facility — feeds water through a separate, less rigorous treatment process. Flows through the secondary treatment train fluctuate; last summer’s monsoon meant the stormwater treatment train was working overtime, and snowmelt also adds to the load.
Both treatment trains produce sludge that is concentrated and sent to filter presses — imagine a supersized accordion bellows — that compact the material into dewatered, clay-like plates. The “filter cakes” drop out of the press and through a levered hatch in the floor, falling into the open containers of trucks waiting below.
Although the filter cake represents the solid material removed from the once-contaminated water, the company and the state Environment Department both characterize it as an inert and pH-neutral substance.
Herrera said testing has confirmed the filter cake is classified as non-hazardous. It is stored in a lined facility, and “any leachate from the facility is captured and returned to the wastewater treatment plant for treatment,” he added.
Nonetheless, the Environment Department said long-term storage of the material, which is produced at a rate of 4,500 tons per year, “is the primary issue” with the treatment plant.
Herrera indicated a long-term onsite repository area will be identified for the filter cake. Meanwhile, the material is deposited in a temporary pit adjacent to the treatment facility.
“My goal is to make sure this is running all the time,” said Tito Duran, supervisor of the wastewater treatment plant. Duran worked in the mine mill for 13 years before it closed. When the mine shut down, he began working construction to help build the wastewater treatment plant, and then took a job at the finished facility.
Duran trained on the job and eventually became the facility supervisor for WSP, the company contracted by Chevron to operate the treatment facility. In all, 23 people work at the facility, all of them local residents.
About 300 people were employed at the mine when it closed in 2014; currently, about 270 people are employed in remediation work at the site or in support roles offsite. Herrera said 40% of the overall workforce is local.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.