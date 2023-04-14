QUESTA — Environmental remediation at the closed Questa Molybdenum Mine site, which operated for nearly 100 years until it permanently shut down in 2014, will reach a milestone this year.

The mine was declared a federal Superfund site in 2011, with cleanup expected to take decades at a cost the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates will top $1 billion. The site’s wastewater treatment plant alone, which came online in 2017, costs $10 million a year to operate.

Workers have finished regrading one of the site’s nine waste rock piles — several of which tower above the northern landscape next to N.M. 38 between Questa and Red River — and are preparing to seed ground cover as early as later this year, as well as install seismic equipment to monitor the stability of the man-made formation.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

Recommended for you