The Archdiocese of Santa Fe sold Immaculate Heart of Mary Retreat and Conference Center, shown in May 2021, to Modern Elder Academy amid bankruptcy proceedings.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Since 1906, one property on Santa Fe’s northeast side has hosted a tuberculosis sanatorium, a luxury hotel, a military hospital, photography workshops, classical chamber concerts and a monastery.

Soon, the century-plus-old buildings on Mt. Carmel Road will serve a new purpose: a “midlife wisdom school,” as the founders of Modern Elder Academy describe their plan for the property.

Part of that plan includes construction of a new building, business representatives announced during a community meeting Monday evening.

