The Santa Fe Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Avenida Rosa in Agua Fría early Friday morning that sent a woman to the hospital with smoke inhalation.
"They are investigating to determine if it was arson, or ... I think it's open-ended, is what it sounded like," said David Lienemann, a spokesman for the state Fire Marshal's Office, which is investigating the blaze.
He added his office's personnel are looking into it could take about a month for investigators to determine the cause of the fire.
Santa Fe fire Chief Brian Moya said his personnel were alerted to the fire a little before 5 a.m., and had fully extinguished it by about 7:30 a.m.
"We did a defensive fire, so we did not go inside until after the fire was out," Moya said.
The chief said the investigation was handed over to the state Fire Marshal's Office since the mobile home park is outside of city limits.
Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Ríos said deputies were dispatched to the burning trailer at about 5:30 a.m. to help assist with the initial response. He said firefighters located a woman who was suffering from smoke inhalation and said she was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Moya said firefighters found the woman inside of the burning trailer, but could not confirm whether she is a resident of the trailer park.
Ríos said nobody else was injured during the early morning fire, and added his office did not arrest anyone Friday in connection to the incident.