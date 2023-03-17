The Santa Fe Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Avenida Rosa in Agua Fría early Friday morning that sent a woman to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

"They are investigating to determine if it was arson, or ... I think it's open-ended, is what it sounded like," said David Lienemann, a spokesman for the state Fire Marshal's Office, which is investigating the blaze.

He added his office's personnel are looking into it could take about a month for investigators to determine the cause of the fire. 