State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington on Friday declared a mistrial in a rape case after a juror reported concerns of an illness and couldn't participate.
The decision came a day after Ellington rejected a motion for a mistrial by the defendant's attorney, who argued too time much had lapsed between the conclusion of testimony three weeks ago and the start of jury deliberations.
The trial — in which Marlon Henry, 53, is accused of raping at woman at his Santa Fe home in 2018 — had been plagued by complications preventing deliberations.
Testimony ended late in the day Oct. 2, a Friday.
With only an hour left before the courthouse would close, the jurors appointed a foreperson and informed the judge they wanted to come back the following week to begin considering the case.
Due to scheduling conflicts, however, they were not able to return until the following Thursday, Oct. 8.
Deliberations were canceled that day after the court determined one juror had traveled out of state during the break and had to be tested for COVID-19.
Deliberations were set to resume Oct. 16 but were canceled then as well after another juror "did not appear due to an illness unknown in origin," according to court records.
The jurors were scheduled to return Friday.
Henry's attorney, Sam Ruyle, filed a motion for a mistrial Tuesday, saying it was necessary because of the length of time between closing arguments and deliberations. Ruyle argued the lag time created a greater probability that jurors' memory of the evidence would be affected and the possibility of a juror being exposed to evidence or statements about the case in the interim.
The District Attorney's Office opposed the motion, and Ellington ruled in the state's favor. He issued a denial Thursday and said jurors would reconvene Friday to begin considering Henry's guilt or innocence.
But by Friday morning, the jury was again unable to gather.
"One of them was exhibiting symptoms that prevented them from entering the courthouse," Ruyle said in a text message.
It was the second mistrial of the week for Ruyle over COVID-19 concerns.
State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer declared a mistrial Thursday after Ruyle, who was also representing the defendant in that case, informed her his nanny had tested positive for the illness.
