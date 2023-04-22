GALLINAS

On a wooded hilltop in Northern New Mexico’s mountainous backcountry, a gentle breeze blew through the pine trees and temperatures were mild as U.S. Forest Service fire crews prepared to light a prescribed burn.

On this clear morning of April 6, 2022, the weather seemed perfect for the task, despite strong gusts and dry conditions spurring red flag warnings for days in surrounding areas, including the nearby village of Gallinas. Across the way, Hermit’s Peak towered majestically above tree-covered hills in the Santa Fe National Forest. Mountains sprawled across the horizon, offering a serene panorama of the Sangre de Cristos to anyone who looked.

Recommended for you