Democratic Lt. Gov. Howie Morales intended to promote the state's highly touted free college tuition program in a Twitter post Thursday afternoon.
But his tweet included a typo in its link to freecollegenm.org, the state's website for the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship.
More than four hours later, someone registered the URL "freecollagenm.org" and redirected it to Pornhub in an act deemed "malicious" by the state Democratic Party. The porn site link on Morales' tweet appears to have been live for at least a couple of hours Thursday night, generating comments by Twitter users, until the problem was discovered and corrected.
"A bad actor took advantage of a typo from the Lieutenant Governor’s Twitter account, and redirected a previously broken link to an explicit site to make it incorrectly look like the Lieutenant Governor had tweeted something inappropriate," Delaney Corcoran, a spokeswoman for the Democratic Party of New Mexico, said in a statement.
"This is a malicious attempt to harm the reputation of an accomplished educator, family man, and public servant. Political opponents are stooping to desperate, unscrupulous attempts to undermine the staunch record and clear accomplishments of the Lieutenant Governor.”
Efforts to reach Morales for comment were unsuccessful.
"The NMOpportunity Scholarship will help New Mexicans get a college degree, go to trade school, complete a job certificate and improve their skills for life & better earnings," Morales wrote on his official Twitter account at 4:09 p.m. Thursday.
"It targets NM adults not eligible for the Lottery Scholarship," he added.
The tweet incident comes ahead of what promises to be a costly, no-holds-barred race for Democrats to hold on to the Governor's Office in November. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Morales are running for second terms.
Staff writer Robert Nott contributed to this report.