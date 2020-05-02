New Mexico State Police found a missing 15-year-old girl Friday after a search on Santa Fe's south side.
According to a missing person bulletin, the girl had last been seen April 22 in Española. Police said she was with Cruzito Trujillo, a 22-year-old man.
Trujillo was not at the scene Friday and remains at large, said Officer Dusty Francisco, a state police spokesman. Trujillo has two warrants for his arrest on charges of failure to appear in court.
According to online court records, Trujillo was accused in March of pushing, punching and kicking the girl during a fight in Taos about their relationship.
In police interviews, Trujillo said he pushed her. The girl denied the argument was physical, but eyewitnesses said Trujillo hit her with a closed fist several times, according to the criminal complaint.
According to a filing to revoke his conditions of release, state police officers testified Trujillo helped the teen run away several times.
Francisco urged anyone with information on Trujillo's whereabouts to call state police at 505-426-6711.

