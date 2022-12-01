Gregorio Sandoval

Gregorio Sandoval

Gregorio Sandoval was found dead Wednesday in a field in Santa Fe.

The 46-year-old had been missing since Oct. 31, and was reported as a missing person on Nov. 4. Police are now investigating the case as a "suspicious death," according to a news release Thursday.

Santa Fe police responded to a report of a dead body at about noon in the 1200 block of Maez Road, according to the release. The body, which police later identified as Sandoval, appeared to have been "out in the elements for some time."

