Gregorio Sandoval was found dead Wednesday in a field in Santa Fe.
The 46-year-old had been missing since Oct. 31, and was reported as a missing person on Nov. 4. Police are now investigating the case as a "suspicious death," according to a news release Thursday.
Santa Fe police responded to a report of a dead body at about noon in the 1200 block of Maez Road, according to the release. The body, which police later identified as Sandoval, appeared to have been "out in the elements for some time."
Police Lt. David Webb did not immediately respond to requests for more information.
Sandoval's mother, Viola Montoya, went through significant effort to find her son in the weeks following his disappearance. She taped a flyer with information and her phone number to a downtown stop sign, placed an advertisement in The New Mexican and asked for help on Facebook's Santa Fe Bulletin Board.
Montoya did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. However, she posted an update on Facebook saying she and her sister were the ones who found Sandoval.
"Yesterday ... my sister and I found my son. His body was hidden under a thick mound of tree branches. The investigation is ongoing," Montoya wrote. "I can now lay my son to rest with dignity."
