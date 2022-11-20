missing.jpg

An ad published in The Santa Fe New Mexican seeking information on Gregorio Sandoval, who has been missing since Halloween night.

Viola Montoya has gone to great lengths to find her son.

From taping a flyer on a downtown stop sign, to asking for help on Facebook’s Santa Fe Bulletin Board and taking out an ad in The New Mexican, Montoya has seemingly tried everything to bring more attention to Gregorio Sandoval’s disappearance. The 46-year-old has been missing since Halloween night.

She posted an update to Facebook on Nov. 12 offering a $2,000 reward for any information leading to her son’s safe return.

